Garmin watch warranties: What you need to know

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The best Garmin watches are built for extreme environments. Whether you’re a keen hiker or diver, the company has a selection of hardware for the specific conditions you may encounter. But what happens if the device stops working or is damaged? Here’s everything you need to know about Garmin watch warranties.

Garmin watch warranty overview

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

How long does the warranty last, and what does it cover? You don’t have to worry too much about defects if you purchase a new Garmin watch. The company’s “fitness products,” which include the company’s watch portfolio, indoor trainers, golf equipment, and bike computers, carry a limited one-year warranty in the US. This warranty covers “defects in materials or workmanship” during this period. The warranty is active once you connect the device to your Garmin profile through Connect.

What is not covered by the warranty?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

While the warranty covers factory defects, it does not apply to damage accrued through daily wear. You can find a more specific list of warranty exceptions outlined by Garmin below. Cosmetic damage.

Consumable parts, like batteries (unless the battery problem is due to a defect or bad workmanship).

Damage resulting from “accident, abuse, misuse, water, flood, fire, or other acts of nature or external causes.”

Unauthorized service damage.

Damage due to modifications or alterations to the product.

Power-related damage due to the use of cables not supplied by Garmin.

How do I fix my Garmin watch if it’s out of warranty? While Garmin does not cover cosmetic damage during the warranty period, the company does offer an out-of-warranty service if a watch’s screen is “scratched, cracked, or broken.” Garmin recommends contacting the company’s product support directly for users considering this option.

The company doesn’t recommend users attempt to repair their own devices as most do not feature user-serviceable parts. While Garmin sells a few parts on its official store, it’s not extensive enough to fix a device.

Before shipping your device to Garmin or taking a hammer to it yourself, it’s a good idea to rule out the possibility of a software problem. To that end, we address some of the most common Garmin problems and solutions.

How to activate the warranty on your Garmin watch

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

You should submit a claim if the damage to your Garmin watch is covered under warranty. You can do so by visiting Garmin’s product support and following the guidelines.

Once your device is submitted for warranty service, Garmin can either repair the device using new parts, replace the device with a “device or a refurbished device that meets Garmin’s quality standards,” or refund the user for the purchase price of the device.

The customer will be liable for any transportation costs incurred. Additionally, the device must be purchased new and directly from Garmin or one of the company’s distributors.

Additionally, when returned to the user, repaired and replaced devices have a 90-day warranty. If the fixed device is still covered by its original warranty, the latter will apply until it concludes.

