Garmin vivoactive 5 could have this big improvement over last generation

It’s been four years since Garmin debuted the vivoactive 4 and 4S. However, a new leak reveals that the vivoactive will come back as the Garmin vivoactive 5, and it could launch very soon.

The folks over at Dealabs Magazine managed to get their hands on Garmin vivoactive 5 details regarding the specs, pricing, design, and more. According to a Google translation of the French site, the smartwatch is said to strongly resemble the vivoactive 4 and 4s. However, the bezel will be different, as it uses aluminum instead of stainless steel.

Although it will visually look similar to the vivoactive 4 and 4s, its features will be closer to that of the Garmin Venu 3, which launched last month. The report claims the vivoactive 5 will share the Venu 3’s wheelchair mode, sleep coach and nap detection, meditation, morning report, and heart rate variability features.

Altogether, these details amount to small changes in the grand scheme of things. However, there are a few big changes Garmin reportedly has in store for its next smartwatch. The biggest of those changes may be a new display.

In the past, the vivoactive line used memory in pixel (MIP) displays. But it looks like the vivoactive 5 may adopt an AMOLED instead.

MIP displays are a type of reflective LCD technology that relies on ambient light for visibility. This makes them energy-efficient and easily readable in direct sunlight. But they tend to look washed out and aren’t as visible in low light. In contrast, AMOLED is a type of OLED display that uses more energy, but produces deep blacks and vibrant colors and is visible in high and low-light environments.

Despite the more power-hungry screen, the outlet claims the watch will be able to hold up for 11 days in connected mode. This is up from the seven days and eight days provided by the vivoactive 4s and vivoactive 4 respectively. If you leave on GPS mode, the vivoactive 5 is said to only last for 21 hours.

You can see the spec sheet below for more details.

Garmin vivoactive 5 Dimensions

42.2 x 42.2 x 11.1mm

Screen size

1.2 inches

Screen resolution

390 x 390

Screen type

AMOLED

Glass protection

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Water resistance

5 ATM

Battery life

Up to 11 days (in connected mode)

Up to 21 hours (in GPS mode)

Storage capacity

4GB

Type of bracelets

Quick release 20 mm interchangeable

Bracelet size

Cuffs with a circumference of 125-190 mm

Size of accessory bracelets

(sold separately)

20mm: 125-218mm

Weight

23 g

36 g with bracelet

DAS

Trunk 1.05 W/kg / Limb 0.38 W/kg



It appears there will be four color options for the smartwatch, and they will all sell for about €300. Converted into US dollars, this would equate to $320.54. Gray aluminum bezel, black case, and black silicone strap

Soft Gold aluminum bezel, ivory case, and ivory silicone strap

Metallic Blue aluminum bezel, blue case, blue silicone strap

Metallic Orchid aluminum bezel, purple case, and purple silicone strap It was suspected that the vivoactive 5 would come with two size options like in previous generations. However, Garmin may only offer it in one size — 42mm.

And it looks like we won’t have to wait long for a release. The report claims the Garmin vivoactive 5 could be unveiled two days from now, on September 20, 2023. Before this report, there wasn’t much information about the vivoactive 5. With the popularity of the Venu 3, it was believed Garmin had moved on. But it appears it’s not the end of the road yet for the vivoactive line.

