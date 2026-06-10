Garmin Venu X1 early Prime Day deal cuts $100 off the premium smartwatch

The Garmin Venu X1 has dropped to $599.99, down from its $699.99 RRP. That is a 14% discount in the Prime Day 2026 runup, and it matches the lowest price we have seen this year. Garmin Venu X1 for $599.99 (14% off)

This premium GPS smartwatch stands out with an ultra-thin build and a large 2-inch AMOLED display, giving you a big screen without a bulky feel. The Soft Gold model also adds a dressier look with a titanium caseback and a French Gray ComfortFit nylon band. It is a nice fit for anyone who wants a watch that covers workouts and everyday wear in one device.

Garmin packs in a lot here, including training metrics, sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and activity profiles. You also get built-in GPS, maps and navigation features, a speaker and microphone, Garmin Pay, music storage, and smart notifications. Battery life is rated at up to about eight days in smartwatch mode.

The Venu X1 also has a strong 4.5-star review score, which adds to the appeal at this price. For Prime Day, this is a solid chance to grab Garmin’s thin, big-screen smartwatch for less.

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