Holiday saving on Garmin Venu 4: Snag this smartwatch at its lowest price of $499.99

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Garmin Venu 4 is making waves with its sleek design and robust set of features. If you’re in the market for a smartwatch that keeps track of your health with precision, this might be what you’re looking for. It’s also the first time it goes on sale, so you’re getting a nice discount! Garmin Venu 4 for $499.99 (9%% off)

Now, for Black Friday, this stylish wearable is available for $499.99, down from its regular price of $549.99. That’s a solid 9% off the retail price, marking the lowest price and first-time discount.

The Venu 4 doesn’t just look good; it’s packed with tech goodies. With its bright AMOLED touchscreen and sturdy all-metal 41 mm case, you’re equipped to take calls and manage tasks hands-free using its speaker and microphone.

Fitness enthusiasts will love the Garmin Fitness Coach and its array of health trackers, which include ECG, pulse oximetry, and even skin temperature monitoring. Its battery can last up to ten days with standard use. Additionally, the watch features handy extras, such as an LED flashlight for nighttime adventures.

Its impressive review score of 4.5 stars on Amazon reflects how well it’s been received. So, if you’re eyeing a fitness smartwatch that combines style with substance, check out the Garmin Venu 4 at this great price.

