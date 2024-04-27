Garmin Venu 4 wishlist: All the features I want to see

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

After a thorough review, Garmin’s Venu 3 earned Android Authority’s Editor’s Choice award and a whopping four and a half stars. In fact, I’ve been impressed by the Venu line over and over again as Garmin continues to enhance its top smartwatch with every new launch. While a brand-new generation may not be imminent, a Venu 4 is likely at some point, and there are a few more improvements I’d love to see.

Advanced training and recovery tools

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It is hard to complain about health and fitness tracking on the latest model when Garmin loaded the Venu 3 with many tools and features. I was thrilled to see more activity profiles and recovery tools, especially paired with the brand’s reliable sensors. However, there are always more stats to digest when it comes to training. I hope the Venu 4 lands with a few features missing from its predecessor, including triathlon and running track modes. Likewise, Training Readiness is very popular among dedicated athletes but is not currently available on the Venu lineup.

At the moment, the Garmin stable can seem a bit convoluted. Between the Venu and Vivoactive lines, the Forerunner family, and a variety of high-end multisport watches, shoppers face no shortage of options. As such, some features seem oddly left off some devices despite being available at similar price points on alternative lines. In short, the company works hard to keep its device lines distinguished from one another while still trying to offer value on each option. I’m hoping even more training and recovery tools will bleed across to the Venu 4.

LTE connectivity

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I found little for which to fault the Venu 3, which makes creating a wishlist tricky. However, one thing I would have loved to see available on the current model that I’m really hoping for on the Venu 4 is an LTE variant. Garmin’s Venu lineup is the best option for any athlete looking for Garmin-level fitness tracking on a device with smartwatch perks. However, the company has yet to offer shoppers a phone-free experience with LTE connectivity. This would mean on-device call support and more without your phone nearby, making the watch even more useful to those of us who prefer to train with a phone in our pockets.

Wireless charging

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Wireless charging is a long shot, but that won’t keep me from hoping for it. Thankfully, most of Garmin’s top devices utilize Garmin’s same proprietary charger, and it is effective and consistent. I appreciate the ability to plug in one cord and charge a handful of Garmin watches without thought.

However, wireless charging would elevate the Venu 4 to an experience more similar to other leading smartwatches, especially if the device were compatible with standard charging pads. It would also allow the watch to charge flat rather than on its side. Finally, while the Venu 3 already offers some of the best battery life specs in the game, I will never complain about more time between charges. I’d gladly accept a Venu 4 with even longer between charges.

Additional colorways

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It always feels a bit shallow to add “more colors” to a device wishlist, but I repeatedly asked Santa for green eyes as a kid, so at least I’m consistent. The Garmin Venu 3 is available in limited, neutral colorways, including silver, slate, and soft gold bezels. I would like to see the Garmin 4 land with more options. I personally love the Metallic Navy bezel found on the Vivoactive 5, and I, of course, would snatch up a green option in a heartbeat.

More third-party apps The Garmin Venu 3 is the best smartwatch from Garmin, but it still isn’t in quite the same league as fully-loaded smartwatches like those of Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit. One of the biggest factors holding the lineup back is third-party app support. Compared to the App Store or Google Play Store, Garmin users have much fewer apps to shop to round out their devices. I hope to see Garmin continue to expand third-party app support on the Venu 4 so users can add more tools to their wrists.

Will there be a Garmin Venu 4?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Garmin Venu — September 5, 2019

September 5, 2019 Garmin Venu 2 — April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021 Garmin Venu 2 Plus — January 4, 2022

January 4, 2022 Garmin Venu 3 — August 30, 2023 It’s hard to imagine Garmin pulling the plug on one of its most popular lineups. The Venu stable represents the company’s best smartwatches and the most direct competitor for wearables like the Apple Watch. If I were a betting woman, I would put my money on a Venu 4 hitting shelves. My best guess for when that may be is sometime in 2025.

The original Venu landed in the fall of 2019, and the Venu 2 followed it up over a year and a half later. The Venu 3 landed more than two years after that. I expect a similar stretch between the Venu 3 and Venu 4. On the other hand, we may see a half step in the meantime in the form of a Venu 3 Plus. We’ve yet to hear any rumors about the potential for either new device, but I’ll keep this hub updated as leaks and rumors arise.

Should you wait for the Garmin Venu 4?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you aren’t in a rush to buy a new wearable, the Garmin Venu 4 will likely be a great buy. However, I would be surprised to see it available anytime soon. If you are ready for a new, wearable gym companion now, I’m not shy about my appreciation for Garmin’s Venu 3. It’s a near-perfect device for athletes who want a powerful fitness-tracking watch with a few key smart features. One of the current model’s biggest shortcomings at launch was a lack of Garmin’s ECG app, which has since been added. The device also comes in two sizes to better fit more wrists. In short, the Venu 3 ($449.99 at Amazon) is a great device worth buying. It’s also not the only option.

The Apple Watch Series 9 ($392.67 at Amazon) remains the best smartwatch for iPhone users. It offers unmatched third-party app support and a robust health and fitness tracking platform. Likewise, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 ($299.99 at Samsung) is the best choice from the Wear OS family, closely followed by the Google Pixel Watch ($349.99 at Amazon). The latter offers unique Fitbit integration in addition to the latest Wear OS experience.

If you want to stick to Garmin’s stable, the Vivoactive 5 ($299.99 at Amazon) offers a fresh display and many of the brand’s top tools, but you won’t find as many smart features on board nor the ECG app. Garmin’s latest Forerunners also all received AMOLED facelifts and proved powerful devices in our review periods. The Forerunner 265 ($449.99 at Garmin) comes at a similar price point to the Venu 3 and, as the name implies, is a particularly good choice for runners.

