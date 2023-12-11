Surprise deal brings record-low price on the new Garmin Venu 3S

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Having only hit the market in October and not seeing big Black Friday markdowns, we weren’t expecting to see much price movement on the Garmin Venu 3S until at least the new year. But we’ll never say no to a surprise Monday deal, and one model of the highly rated wearable is on sale for $59 off on Amazon today. Garmin Venu 3S for $391.49 ($59 off)

The deal is only available on the Pebble Gray colorway of the Garmin smartwatch, which can often be a clue that the deal won’t be available for long. The Venu 3S is a more compact version of the Venu 3 but has all the same great features. If you’re in need of a companion to help you hit your 2024 fitness goals, this is a top choice.

Garmin Venu 3S Garmin Venu 3S The smaller of the new Venu 3 watches The Garmin Venu 3S is the smaller version of the Venu 3, offering the same great health and fitness tracking, improved sleep tracking, and a focus on your health. See price at Amazon Save $58.50

This wearable is an evolution of the Venu 2 Plus and offers a refined smartwatch experience with a focus on fitness and wellness. It features a vibrant AMOLED display and boasts an impressive battery life of up to five days, outperforming many competitors. The watch includes an upgraded Elevate Gen 5 heart rate sensor for accurate health tracking, automatic nap detection, and sleep coaching. It supports on-wrist phone calls and voice assistant functionality, along with offline music playback and Garmin Pay. Designed for fitness enthusiasts, the Venu 3 offers a range of sports profiles and fitness tools.

As we touched on above, discounts on just one colorway often indicate a limited inventory, and this deal is bound to be popular. Hit the widget above to try and catch it while you still can.

