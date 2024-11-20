The best fitness smartwatch drops $100 in record-low deal

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Taking advantage of the Black Friday deals is easier to justify if it’s for improving your lifestyle, and what better way than saving on the best fitness smartwatch on the market? Now’s your chance, with both the Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3S dropping by a record $100 in the most recent Amazon deal. Garmin Venu 3 for $349.99 ($100 off)

The offer lets you pick up either variant of the superb wearable for just $349.99 — a price that many configurations of the device have never previously hit before this holiday period. The only difference between the Venu 3 and 3S is the size of the display and the battery, so you can choose the version that best fits your wrist.

The Garmin Venu 3 packs a ton of great features, particularly when it comes to fitness tracking. Its health tracking also took a leap forward with tools like HRV monitoring, sleep coaching, and even automatic nap detection. The upgraded heart rate sensor is spot-on, and the GPS tracks your workouts with precision.

The wearable’s AMOLED display is vibrant in either size, and the battery life lasts up to 14 days in the larger variant. You also get on-wrist phone calls, voice assistant support, and offline music playback for when you’re on the go. The customizable interface is a pleasure to use, proving that Garmin has absolutely hit the bullseye with this watch.

We don’t know if this Venu 3 deal will last the month or even the week, so don’t sleep on it if you’re interested. The widgets above take you to the Garmin offers.

You might like

Comments