Deal alert: The Garmin Venu 3 finally joins the Black Friday frenzy

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It wasn’t long ago that we’d be eagerly awaiting for the Black Friday deals to drop at midnight tonight. Nowadays, it’s strange to see a hot piece of tech that hasn’t had its price slashed by the day itself. The Garmin Venu 3 has been on our watchlist all month, but its price hasn’t budged until now. We’ve finally seen all colorways of the premium fitness tracker drop to $399.99. Garmin Venu 3 for $399.99 ($50 off)

A $50 discount may not seem much, but this was one of the most hotly anticipated wearables of the year and only hit the market a few months ago. It didn’t disappoint either, scoring an impressive 9-out-of-10 in our review.

Garmin Venu 3 Garmin Venu 3 Accuracy and smarts. The Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3S focus on providing personalized data about your health and wellness with some of Garmin's most advanced body tracking features. The Body Battery function informs you of your activity levels, and new sleep tracking includes nap detection. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

The Garmin Venu 3 smartwatch offers a compelling mix of fitness tracking and smartwatch features. It boasts a vibrant AMOLED display, a significant upgrade in battery life from its predecessors, and it supports on-wrist phone calls, plus voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. Key fitness features include an upgraded Elevate Gen 5 heart rate sensor for accurate tracking, new health functionalities like overnight HRV tracking, and innovative automatic nap detection. The Venu 3 also excels in fitness tracking with features like Recovery Time, custom workouts, and support for various sports and activities, including swimming and wheelchair-specific exercises.

Hit the widget above to check out the Venu 3 Black Friday deal. You can also peruse some other Garmin Black Friday offers right here.

Comments