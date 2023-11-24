Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Deal alert: The Garmin Venu 3 finally joins the Black Friday frenzy
It wasn’t long ago that we’d be eagerly awaiting for the Black Friday deals to drop at midnight tonight. Nowadays, it’s strange to see a hot piece of tech that hasn’t had its price slashed by the day itself. The Garmin Venu 3 has been on our watchlist all month, but its price hasn’t budged until now. We’ve finally seen all colorways of the premium fitness tracker drop to $399.99.
A $50 discount may not seem much, but this was one of the most hotly anticipated wearables of the year and only hit the market a few months ago. It didn’t disappoint either, scoring an impressive 9-out-of-10 in our review.
The Garmin Venu 3 smartwatch offers a compelling mix of fitness tracking and smartwatch features. It boasts a vibrant AMOLED display, a significant upgrade in battery life from its predecessors, and it supports on-wrist phone calls, plus voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. Key fitness features include an upgraded Elevate Gen 5 heart rate sensor for accurate tracking, new health functionalities like overnight HRV tracking, and innovative automatic nap detection. The Venu 3 also excels in fitness tracking with features like Recovery Time, custom workouts, and support for various sports and activities, including swimming and wheelchair-specific exercises.
