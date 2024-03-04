Garmin Venu 2 Plus price slashed by $120

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

In our Garmin Venu 2 Plus review, we called the device one of the most well-rounded wearables we’ve ever used. We took issue with the high price tag, but that concern has been temporarily assuaged by a record price drop today. The Garmin smartwatch price just got slashed by $120 on Amazon for the first time ever. Garmin Venu 2 Plus for $329.99 ($120 off)

This is a rare opportunity. Despite being succeeded by the Venu 3 now, the price of the Venu 2 Plus has remained stubbornly high since its release. Even when it has been on sale, the discount has almost never lasted more than a day or two. That should be a warning not to wait too long on these 27% savings.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Garmin Venu 2 Plus Phone calls and a voice assistant on your wrist. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus takes all of the fitness- and health-tracking features of the original Venu 2 and adds the ability to receive phone calls and access your phone's voice assistant. See price at Amazon Save $120.00

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus took the fantastic fitness and health-tracking capabilities for which the brand is famous, and brought onboard a host of excellent smart features. They include the ability to make and receive phone calls directly from the wrist, plus access to your phone’s voice assistant. Its fitness- and health-tracking prowess includes activity tracking, Body Battery, sleep score, and health snapshot, among others. It also supports Garmin Pay and can store approximately 650 songs. It looks as good as it functions, with improved design elements like a stainless steel backplate, aiming for a more premium feel.

It should be clear that we don’t expect this surprise deal to last long, so catch it while you can. The widget above takes you to it.

