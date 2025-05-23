Good news, bad news: Garmin smartwatches get several new features, but not all of them are free

Garmin recently revealed in an earnings call that it plans to reserve certain features for its premium offerings. This revelation is concerning as it means we can expect more future features to be gated behind a paywall. Fortunately, most of the new functions the company just announced are for all users.

Garmin has announced that it’s rolling out several software and feature updates to select smartwatches. This group includes the fenix 8, Forerunner, Instinct 3, Lily 2 Active, Venu 3, and more.

The new features that will be available to everyone include the following:

This feature uses Pulse Ox2 to help users understand shifts in their breathing patterns as they sleep. Rucking Activity: Allows you to manually input your pack weight for load-carrying exercises. This allows for more accurate tracking and analysis of metrics like pace, distance, heart rate, VO2 max, calorie burn, elevation, and so on.

Meanwhile, there are two new features that will be a part of a paid experience. These two features target hikers and golfers.

This feature is designed to make exploring the outdoors easier. With Garmin Trails, users will be able to filter and find the type of trails they’re looking for in select regions. For example, you could use this tool to find a trail that’s friendly for dogs or filter based on trail features like waterfalls, rivers, or forests. You can also get trail details — like difficulty, distance, total ascent/descent, and estimated time to complete — and access to community reviews with photos and descriptions. Additionally, a Garmin Connect Plus or Outdoor Maps Plus plan will allow users to “send trails directly to their compatible device for offline access and save a copy to their courses to add points of interest or edit the path.” Garmin Golf Membership: If you have a Venu 3, you’ll now be able to access the premium golf features that are found on Approach golf watches. This provides advanced details of courses, combined with full-color CourseView maps, touch targeting, PlaysLike distance, and Green Contours. You’ll have to pay $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for this membership.

Garmin says that these updates have already started rolling out for eligible devices. If you’re not seeing them yet, try enabling automatic updates and syncing with Garmin Connect or Garmin Express.