Save up to $250 on smartwatches as the Garmin Black Friday sale goes live!

Black Friday deals rarely actually wait for the end of the month these days, but when Garmin is ready to slash the prices of its smartwatches by this much, it’s hard to care. Full holiday discounts have just been applied to some of the finest wearables money can buy as the manufacturer launches its holiday sale on Amazon, with several items dropping to all-time low prices. A few particular offers have caught our attention.

Garmin Fenix 8

The Fenix 8 is one of Garmin’s new all-around flagships, built for serious athletes who don’t want to compromise on style or endurance. Its bright AMOLED display, built-in flashlight, and real-time stamina tracking make it a top choice for everything from marathons to mountain hikes. You can take calls and use voice commands straight from your wrist, and the wearable offers the kind of multi-band GPS precision that Garmin’s reputation is built on.

There’s $250 off various models of the Fenix 8 today, marking a record low Amazon price.

Garmin Instinct 3 Tactical Solar

If rugged reliability is more your style, the Instinct 3 is a more affordable alternative. It’s solar-powered for potentially unlimited battery life, designed to military standards for shock and thermal resistance, and packed with tactical tools like night vision support and stealth mode. It’s the smartwatch for those who want to disappear off the grid but still track every move.

You can save $100 on the retail price of the Instinct 3 right now, with several variants on sale.

Garmin Tactix 8

At the top of the range sits the Tactix 8 — a powerhouse that blends the Fenix’s sport DNA with the Instinct’s tactical focus. It adds aviation and dive functions, a titanium build, and a larger 1.4-inch display. Whether you’re jumping from planes, diving reefs, or navigating remote terrain, it’s the ultimate mission-ready smartwatch.

The device might still not be cheap, but it’s never been on sale before from Amazon, so a $250 price drop is a chance not to be missed.

