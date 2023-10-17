Garmin expands its ECG app to more smartwatches

Garmin’s electrocardiogram (ECG) app was only available to a small selection of its smartwatches. But now the company is expanding the app to some of the best smartwatches in its collection .

Today, Garmin announced its FDA-cleared ECG app is expanding to four more of its smartwatch brands. Starting today, five of its brands will be able to use the app, including the:

epix Pro series

fenix 7 Pro series

Venu 3 series

tactix 7 — AMOLED Edition

Venu 2 Plus

Initially, the company announced the ECG app just for the Venu 2 Plus back in January. But now, more Garmin smartwatch owners will be able to take advantage of the heart rhythm measuring app.