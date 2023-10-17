Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Garmin expands its ECG app to more smartwatches
- More Garmin smartwatch owners will be able to use the company’s ECG app starting today.
- The ECG app will now be available to the epix Pro series, fenix 7 Pro series, Venu 3 series, and tactix 7 — AMOLED Edition.
- To use the app, owners will need to have the latest version of the Garmin Connect app and smartwatch software installed.
Garmin’s electrocardiogram (ECG) app was only available to a small selection of its smartwatches. But now the company is expanding the app to some of the best smartwatches in its collection.
Today, Garmin announced its FDA-cleared ECG app is expanding to four more of its smartwatch brands. Starting today, five of its brands will be able to use the app, including the:
- epix Pro series
- fenix 7 Pro series
- Venu 3 series
- tactix 7 — AMOLED Edition
- Venu 2 Plus
Initially, the company announced the ECG app just for the Venu 2 Plus back in January. But now, more Garmin smartwatch owners will be able to take advantage of the heart rhythm measuring app.
If you’re unfamiliar with ECGs, it’s a test that measures the heart’s electrical activity. This test can be used to noninvasively detect heart problems like irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias), clogged arteries, and more. You may also know them as EKGs, short for the German way of spelling the full word — electrokardiogram. Garmin’s app, in particular, can record your electrical signals in 30 seconds and shows the results in the Garmin Connect app.
Before you can use the app, however, you’ll need to ensure the Connect app and your smartwatch software are up-to-date. For the epix Pro, fenix 7 Pro, and tactix 7, you’ll need at least software version 14.68. While the Venu 2 Plus and Venu 3 series require software version 11.21 and 7.07, respectively.