The 10 best Garmin smartwatch deals of the Prime sale

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’ve been made to wait until day two of the two-day Amazon sale for all of the Garmin smartwatch deals to be revealed, but it was worth it. Some of the manufacturer’s finest wearables are on sale until midnight, with savings of as much as 52% available.

The Garmin Venu Sq Music might not be the first Garmin Watch that would have come to your mind, but it’s one of the best value-for-money options — especially today. The device is down to a record-low price of $119.99 in the sale, down from $250. It’s essentially the Garmin Venu Sq but with extra onboard storage for around 500 songs, making it an ideal workout partner. Great battery life, Garmin Pay support, and accurate fitness and health tracking add to the idea that you can leave your phone at home.

You might also be drawn to the hugely popular Garmin Vivoactive 4 at 48% off, reduced from $330 to $169.99 right now. The tagline of our review is “all-around great”, which says it all. The host of great features include animated on-device workouts for strength training, cardio, yoga, and Pilates, as well as respiration and hydration tracking. It also offers all-day SpO2 recordings. Battery life is impressive, lasting up to eight days in smartwatch mode.

Here are our 10 favorite Garmin smartwatch deals from the sale:

Many of these deals will end tonight with the close of the Prime Bid Deal Days Sale, so you don’t have time to sleep on them. The free 30-day trial to Prime might be handy if you’re not already subscribed to the Amazon service.

Comments