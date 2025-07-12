I've been using Garmin watches for 5 years and just discovered this clever trick

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

At this point, I’ve probably reviewed more than a dozen Garmin watches since taking my place as Android Authority’s resident runner. You might say it’s become a big part of my personality, but I’d argue it always was one. I’ve spent countless hours logging countless miles (alright, Strava probably has an accurate number) across everything from the Instinct to the Forerunner to the Fenix, and I thought I knew everything there was to know about Garmin’s lineup. At least I did, until I came across a watch band I wanted to swap out.

Sorry, Quick Release, but it’s all about QuickFit now

To make a long story short, I sweat when I run — like a lot. It’s not cute or convenient, but it is what it is. Thankfully, most Garmin watches come with silicone watch bands attached, which might pick up just a little bit of the salt I leave behind, but can usually swipe the sweat without too much issue. Unfortunately, I can’t say the same about any of Garmin’s fabric bands. As soon as I start sweating in them, they may as well be three feet into a swimming pool, and there’s nothing I can do about it.

So, I decided to ditch them — all of them. I flipped over my Venu X1, popped out its Quick Release pins, and set up to attach the bands from the Epix Pro 2 that I reviewed several months ago. Then, I realized that my plan wouldn’t work. While the Venu X1 uses a relatively standard set of quick-release bands like on countless other smartwatches or traditional watches, the Epix Pro 2 and Fenix 8 use something much smarter: Garmin’s own QuickFit system.

Garmin doesn't always use QuickFit, but when it does, it's absolutely brilliant.

For a second, I was annoyed by the mismatch of band styles. A small part of me still might be, but only because I quickly realized how much better life would be if every watch used Garmin’s QuickFit setup. See, QuickFit still relies on a basic pin and release structure, but you just have to release the band instead of releasing the pin itself. It takes almost no effort — pull back on a tiny lever and you’re free. I’d compare it to the effort of opening a sliding door, which beats having to line up tiny pins and holes any day.

And usually, this type of hiccup would elicit a much worse response from me. I’d use it to bash Garmin’s inconsistency, urging it to adopt its much better QuickFit bands for all of its watches instead. This time, though, I’ll praise a clever feature I never would have noticed otherwise. I’ve never considered swapping my Fenix 8 or Epix Pro 2 bands, so I needed this sweaty fabric setup to realize how thoughtful Garmin can be.

If Garmin can do it, everyone else should, too

Don’t get me wrong — I realize that QuickFit is Garmin’s thing and there’s a good chance it’ll stay that way. After all, Apple already has its slotted setup for the Apple Watch, Samsung has its button-based release mechanism for the Galaxy Watches, and Google seems pretty well set on its slide-out bands for the Pixel Watch. But hear me out — there’s no reason it can’t become the standard for everyone else. Quick Release became almost universal because of its ease of replacement, and QuickFit seems like the natural next step.

Not only would it (hopefully) make some of the existing QuickFit bands cheaper, but it would also probably open up the materials and designs that Garmin fans could tap into. As much as I love my reliable rotation of silicone options, I’ll readily admit that they’re not always the most appropriate for occasions like weddings, so I would love to be able to swap a leather or metal band in to match my watch of the week. And yes, Garmin already has a couple of QuickFit options that embrace those premium materials, but they’re designed for the top-end Marq models and can cost in the neighborhood of $300… which is more than I’d spend on most things, let alone a watchband.

Opening up the QuickFit system would make it much, much easier to spice up my favorite Garmin watches.

Granted, the main thing preventing other brands from adopting QuickFit probably has nothing to do with price. Instead, I’d imagine it comes down to the fact that swapping in a new pin is a pain in the neck. There’s no release on the tiny metal bar itself, so if you damage it, you’ll have to cut it in half with pliers before inserting a spring-loaded replacement. If you mess that one up, you’ll have to chop it off and repeat the process. I think I have steady hands, but it’s still enough to make me nervous.

But, as I’ve learned with every QuickFit band I try out, it’s only worth being nervous for a second or two. It’s easy to get used to the simple releasing mechanism, and I don’t think I’ll have to replace my QuickFit pins very often — if ever. And, if I don’t, I have to believe that every other aspect of Garmin’s QuickFit setup is a winner.