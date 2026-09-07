Smartwatch deal: Garmin Instinct 3 Tactical Solar 45mm drops below $400

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

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Amazon has knocked $100 off the Garmin Instinct 3 Tactical Solar 45mm, bringing it down to $399.99 from its $499.99 RRP. That’s a 20% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it’s a strong chance to grab this rugged Garmin watch for less.

This is also one of the best prices we’ve seen lately. The watch was only cheaper during the Prime Day sale in June, and today’s price is well below the lowest price we saw over the last 30 days. With a 4.6-star rating, it’s also getting solid feedback from buyers.

The Garmin Instinct 3 Tactical Solar 45mm is built for outdoor training and field use, with a more compact size than the 50mm version. It has a solar-charging display that helps extend battery life, along with Garmin’s GPS and multisport features. There’s also a dedicated rucking activity profile, which is a nice fit for training with a loaded pack.

On the tactical side, this model includes a metal-reinforced bezel, a built-in LED flashlight, night-vision compatibility, stealth mode, kill switch, and applied ballistics support options. The all-black design, silicone band, and classic Instinct build give it the tough look Garmin’s outdoor watches are known for.

At $399.99, this deal makes a lot of sense for anyone who wants a durable GPS smartwatch with long battery life and tactical tools without paying full price. You can check out the offer at Amazon while it’s still live.

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