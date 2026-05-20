Limited time offer: Save $100 on the Garmin Instinct 3 smartwatch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

For many of us, staying connected to our fitness and the outdoors is a big part of life. The Garmin Instinct 3 is a rugged GPS smartwatch designed just for that, and right now it’s available for just $349.99, which is $100 off its retail price of $449.99.

The Garmin Instinct 3 features a 45 mm case, a vibrant 1.2-inch AMOLED display, and is perfect for tough environments. It boasts a metal-reinforced bezel and a built-in flashlight, making it ideal for any adventure. With an impressive battery life of up to 18 days in smartwatch mode, this device is built to keep up with your active lifestyle. Health and wellness tracking features, like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, are also included to help you stay in tune with your body, while the 3-axis compass and multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology ensure you’re always on the right path.

Looking at the price history, the current price of $349.99 is about $82 below the average price of $432.32 over the last 90 days, giving it a reasonable price advantage. This smartwatch has received a solid 4.6-star rating from over 2,137 reviews, demonstrating its popularity among users. Check out the deal on Amazon

It’s a durable option for those who love the outdoors or anyone looking to keep track of their health in style.

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