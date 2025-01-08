Hands-on: I took Garmin's new Instinct 3 to a climbing gym to see if it's ready for adventure

On any typical day, I’m a “more is more” kind of guy regarding my GPS watch. I’ve been wearing Garmin’s incredible Fenix 8 AMOLED almost religiously since it launched a few months ago, and I’ve yet to find something that it can’t do. However, as a smaller guy with smaller wrists, there are times when Garmin’s massive, touchscreen-enabled watch is more than I could possibly need.

So, when Garmin kicked off CES 2025 with an update to its Instinct series — a smaller, easier-to-control model I’ve never used before — I jumped at the chance to try it out. I grabbed my colleague C. Scott Brown, and we headed to a local Las Vegas climbing gym for our first taste of the Garmin Instinct 3 series. Here’s how it went.

New faces, familiar Instincts

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Sometimes, when I jump into a new smartwatch, it can be difficult to tell what changes from generation to generation. This time, it’s a little bit easier. Unlike previous generations of the Instinct, where the small, rugged face only offered a Memory in Pixel (MiP) display, Garmin’s Instinct 3 series now comes with an optional AMOLED face, bringing it more in line with other recently updated models like the Fenix and Forerunner series.

But, while I’m usually one for a crisp AMOLED panel with Garmin’s updated animations, something about the Instinct 3 gives me just a little pause. Not because the new face isn’t great — it is, it feels like a mini Fenix 8 — but rather because it forces me to make a choice.

Garmin's AMOLED face is great, but does it beat potentially endless battery life?

Part of Garmin’s expanded Instinct 3 lineup means that you can have that AMOLED display or solar charging, which technically allows the Instinct 3 to last forever if given enough sunlight. If you choose the latter, you’ll have to settle for a power-sipping MiP display like previous Instinct models. The AMOLED model is still no battery slouch, offering 18 days from the smaller 45mm version or 24 from the larger 50mm size, but it pales in comparison to lasting forever.

Outside of that all-important display decision, though, the rest of Garmin’s Instinct 3 features are identical. Neither the AMOLED nor the MiP display offers touch controls, so you’ll have to get very comfortable with Garmin’s five-button navigation. I’ve struggled with the switch during my first few hours with the watch, but I’m sure I’ll adjust in another day or two. As a regular Fenix 8 wearer, I hadn’t realized how often I swipe up and down on its face, but now that I’ve lost touch controls, I miss them.

Also, Garmin has upgraded the front-facing LED flashlight (called a torch on the watch itself) to standard issue across both the Solar and AMOLED versions of the Instinct 3. Previously, the flashlight was reserved for the Instinct 2X, so I’m happy to see it get a little more love — it’s the one thing I’ve used just as much as GPS tracking on my last few Garmin watches.

There’s plenty of room for activities

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While I’ve struggled a bit with the lack of a touchscreen in my day with the Instinct 3 AMOLED, it hasn’t been much of an issue when jumping into activities. I’ve only had a chance to use the Instinct 3 in Garmin’s bouldering mode, but starting and stopping routes with the button-based controls is just as easy as on my Fenix 8. The Instinct 3 offers support for almost all of the same activities, too, though there are a few changes worth mentioning in case you’re weighing this one up against some of Garmin’s more expensive offerings.

For starters, the Instinct 3 series doesn’t pack Garmin’s most recent Elevate V5 heart rate sensor. Instead, it still comes with the older — but still very good — Elevate V4. While the decision was probably made with an eye on price (the 45mm Instinct 3 Solar starts at just $399), it still feels like an odd choice, given Garmin’s heavy reliance on data and workout feedback.

Also, you can’t download maps to the Garmin Instinct 3 — another odd choice for a watch that looks this rugged and adventurous. When I picked up the Instinct 3, I figured it would be a perfect companion for hiking thanks to its smaller size and well-protected face, but I’m bad enough with directions that I almost always download my route from Strava ahead of time. I suppose I’ll be able to make do with routes on my phone, though I don’t want to risk tripping and falling on a trail run and shattering my Pixel 9 Pro. The Instinct 3 does offer track-back support, which is kind of like a map, but it only works if you’re planning an out-and-back route.

If you’re just after a watch that can last a while and record a good number of activities with accurate GPS, though, plenty of upgrades make the Instinct 3 series a good option. Garmin not only added dual-frequency GPS across both versions (previously on the Instinct 2X), but it also adopted SatIQ, which helps the Instinct 3 switch between the most reliable — and battery-conscious — satellite systems during your workouts. And yes, Body Battery made the cut, although mine is pretty much drained while I battle through a busy CES schedule.

A few other updates are AMOLED-specific, like the muscle map to monitor fatigue after a lifting workout and muscle animations to further showcase the updated display. So, again, you’ll have to decide what you want from your watch: a prettier face or unbelievable battery life.

Would you rather have an AMOLED face or unlimited battery life on a GPS watch? 1 votes AMOLED face 0 % Unlimited battery life 100 %

Garmin Instinct 3 hands-on preview: Simplicity is (mostly) bliss

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Again, I should emphasize that I haven’t had nearly enough time with the Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED to offer anywhere near a full review. I’ve only been wearing the fitness-focused watch — in its gorgeous, limited-edition Neo Tropic colorway — for a few hours, but it’s made a good first impression. It’s very much targeted at fans of the Casio G-Shock look, but also those who want something they can wear to the climbing gym, to a run club, and in their everyday life without also screaming, “I love to work out.”

There are still plenty of things that I’m curious about regarding the Instinct 3. I’m not sure if I’ll truly love the lack of touchscreen, nor am I convinced I’ll get by without mapping support as I gear up for a trail race at the start of next month. However, I’m optimistic that Garmin’s battery will live up to its lofty claims, allowing me to spend even more time without worrying about a charger.

I'm starting to like my simplified Garmin experience, though the learning curve has surprised me.

I’m also pretty optimistic about Garmin’s pricing for the Instinct 3 series, with the Solar version coming in at either $399 or $449, depending on whether you grab the smaller or larger model. If you choose to grab the AMOLED model, it’ll cost a bit more — $449 or $499 for the 45mm or 50mm cases, respectively — but, to me, the upgraded face is worth the added cost.

Garmin also introduced another stripped-down model in its Instinct lineup, the Instinct E ($299.99 at Garmin). This new $299 model follows in the footsteps of the Fenix E by offering a streamlined experience with a focus on fitness tracking basics and two weeks of battery life — though you won’t get an AMOLED face or a solar charging ring to cap off your experience and the LED flashlight isn’t standard.

