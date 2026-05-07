Forget the Fitbit, the Garmin Instinct 3 just plunged to its best price ever

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

For those who love outdoor adventures, having a reliable smartwatch is essential. The Garmin Instinct 3 is currently available at its lowest price ever, making it even easier to track your journeys. The current price of $299.99 represents a 24% drop from the retail price of $449.99, saving you $150. This deal is an all-time low and is certainly worth considering.

The Garmin Instinct 3 is designed for durability. It features a vibrant 1.2-inch AMOLED display, a robust 45 mm fiber-reinforced polymer case, and a metal-reinforced bezel that make it suitable for even the toughest adventures. With a built-in flashlight that offers variable intensities and strobe modes, visibility in the outdoors is enhanced. This smartwatch is engineered to MIL-STD-810 standards for thermal and shock resistance and is also water-rated at 10 ATM. The multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology ensures superior positioning while optimizing battery life, making it a reliable companion for navigation. Alongside these features, it offers continuous health monitoring, including heart rate tracking and advanced sleep metrics.

According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores 93 out of 100, placing it in excellent deal territory. Several factors have contributed to this high score: the current price is significantly lower than the average price over the past 90 days, it has just dropped about 8 hours ago, and it is at its all-time low, making it a favorable buy for those interested in a rugged smartwatch. Check out the deal on Amazon

With its excellent features and favorable deal score, the Garmin Instinct 3 is a solid choice for anyone needing a sturdy smartwatch that can keep up with their active lifestyle.

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