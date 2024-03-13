Rare 30% savings on the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar at just $279.99

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Summer is within touching distance, so you might be interested in a smartwatch that is as ready for some outdoor adventures as you are. The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar fits the bill perfectly, and it has never been cheaper than it is today. A 30% price drop has reduced the wearable to only $279.99 on Amazon. Garmin Instinct 2S Solar for $279.99 ($120 off)

It’s rare to see this model available for less than $400, let alone at this record-low price. The deal is on the 40mm size of the watch, with the solar element being a variation on several Garmin watches that can make the difference if you’re out in the wilderness.

Designed for adventure enthusiasts, this watch offers a sturdy build that can withstand the elements. Notable features include 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen readings, stress tracking, enhanced sleep tracking, and numerous training tools. Compatible with the Garmin Connect IQ store for the first time, users can customize their experience with various Garmin and third-party widgets, apps, and watch faces, including female health tracking. The watch also boasts improved battery life — potentially unlimited with solar charging under optimal conditions. It is available in multiple colors and customizable options, and the monochrome, non-touchscreen display with a resolution of 156 x 156 ensures easy readability.

