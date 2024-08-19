Garmin backing gives boost to Google's new Satellite SOS feature

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Garmin has announced its support for Google’s upcoming Satellite SOS feature.

Pixel 9 phones will be able to access Garmin’s emergency response coordination services when cellular coverage is not available.

It will arrive with Android 15 and initially only be available to Pixel 9 users in the US.

When unveiling the new Pixel 9 series last week, Google revealed that the devices will be the first Android phones to offer its Satellite SOS support. Garmin wasted no time in adopting the upgrade, announcing how its support for the feature will allow more users to raise the alarm in an emergency.

Once available, users who are outside of cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity will be able to use Google’s satellite option to connect with Garmin Response. This round-the-clock service is staffed by professionally trained emergency incident coordinators. It can liaise with a global network of law enforcement agencies to react when an alert to an emergency situation is raised.

Until this point, Garmin Response required you to have an inReach-enabled device or affiliated Satellite Emergency Notification Device, as well as an active satellite service plan. This move will bring the SOS service to Google Pixel 9 owners, with Garmin planning on extending it to more of the Android ecosystem in the future. It will initially only be available in the US. Garmin also hopes to expand the coverage more globally, although no timeframes have yet been provided.

Garmin Co-Chief Operating Officer Brad Trenkle gave the following quote in the press release: “Garmin welcomes the opportunity to expand our proven, premium satellite emergency response coordination services to the Android ecosystem, starting with Google Pixel 9 in the U.S. Each year, Garmin Response supports thousands of SOS activations, likely saving lives in the process. We are looking forward to collaborating with Google to help people connect to emergency services when they need them.” Google’s Satellite SOS support will be an Android 15 feature, which means it won’t be immediately available on the Pixel 9 handsets but will arrive later in the year. The SOS service will be free to Pixel 9 owners for the first two years.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments