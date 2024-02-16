Best price yet on the Garmin Forerunner 745 at $113 off

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

It may feel like winter is dragging on forever, but better weather is on the way, and getting in shape now might be on your mind. A fitness-orientated smartwatch can help you focus on your goals, and the Garmin Forerunner 745 is a prime candidate in this Amazon deal. It just got a massive price cut, dropping to $286.99 for the first time. Garmin Forerunner 745 for $286.99 ($113 off)

It may be a 2020 model, but the Forerunner 745 has all the functionality you could want from a hybrid watch and fitness tracker. Plus, it sold for $500 back then, so this offer is more than 40% off the original retail price. It’s only available in the red colorway, which often indicates a limited stock at the deal price.

This fitness watch is equipped with an array of performance monitoring tools, including VO2 max, training load, and aerobic and anaerobic training effects, aimed at enhancing race preparation. It offers personalized workout suggestions for running and cycling based on these metrics, including advanced options such as left/right balance and stroke count. Users can store up to 500 songs directly on the device, and it integrates seamlessly with popular streaming services. With a battery life that extends up to one week in smartwatch mode and includes features like Garmin Pay and a pulse oximeter, it doesn’t leave much to be desired.

