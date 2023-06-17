Garmin Forerunner 265 vs 965: Which one should you buy?

Garmin’s running watches are among the best fitness trackers money can buy. The brand’s latest additions even feature colorful, AMOLED displays for a truly attractive user experience. Conveniently, Garmin offers a multi-tier pricing structure for its best devices so shoppers of every budget can tap into the company’s powerful ecosystem. We compare the Garmin Forerunner 265 vs 965, the two newest Forerunners, to help shoppers determine the best pick.

Garmin Forerunner 265 vs 965: At a glance

Both Garmin running watches feature vibrant, AMOLED touchscreen displays, staple Garmin training features, and multiband GNSS.

The brand's midrange device, the Garmin Forerunner 265, is about $150 less expensive than the high-end Forerunner 965.

While the Forerunner 265 is available in case two sizes, the 965 is only available in a single size.

On the Garmin Forerunner 965 users can access colorful, in-depth map features and additional advanced training metrics.

The Forerunner 965 also offers 32 GB of storage vs the 265's 8GB.

Respectively, the Forerunner 265 and 265S provide up to 15 or 13 days of use between charges or up to 24 or 20 hours of GPS tracking. The Forerunner 965 claims up to 23 days in smartwatch mode or up to 31 hours using GPS.

Neither device features solar charging nor wireless charging. Instead, each ship with a Garmin proprietary charging cable.

Garmin Forerunner 265 vs 965: Specs

Garmin Forerunner 965 Garmin Forerunner 265 Display

Garmin Forerunner 965 1.4-inch AMOLED, optional always-on

454 x 454 resolution

Garmin Forerunner 265 42mm

1.1-inch AMOLED, optional always-on

360 x 360 resolution



46mm

1.3-inch AMOLED, optional always-on

416 x 416 resolution

Dimensions and weight

Garmin Forerunner 965 47.2 x 47.2 x 13.2mm

53g

Fits wrists 135-205mm

Garmin Forerunner 265 42mm

41.7 x 41.7 x 12.9mm

40g

Fits wrists 115-178mm



46mm

46.1 x 46.1 x 12.9mm

46g

Fits wrists 135-205mm

Colors and materials

Garmin Forerunner 965 Colors: Whitestone or Black case

Amp Yellow/Black, Black/Powder Gray, or Whitestone/Powder Gray Silicone Band

Materials: Gorilla Glass 3 DX, Titanium Bezel display

Garmin Forerunner 265 42mm

Color: Black/Amp Yellow, Whitestone/Neo Tropic, or Light Pink/Powder Gray

Material: Gorilla Glass 3 display, Fiber-reinforced polymer bezel, silicone strap



46mm

Colors: Whitestone/Tidal Blue, Black/Powder Gray, or Aqua/Black

Materials: Gorilla Glass 3 display, Fiber-reinforced polymer bezel

Battery

Garmin Forerunner 965 Smartwatch mode: Up to 23 days

GPS-only without music: Up to 31 hours

SatIQ GNSS mode: Up to 22 hours

All-systems GNSS mode: Up to 19 hours

GPS-only GNSS with music: Up to 10.5 hours

Garmin Forerunner 265 42mm

Smartwatch mode: Up to 15 days

GPS-only without music: Up to 24 hours

SatIQ GNSS mode: Up to 18 hours

All-Systems GNSS mode: Up to 15 hours

GPS-only GNSS mode with music: Up to 7.5 hours



46mm

Smartwatch mode: Up to 13 days

GPS-only mode: Up to 20 hours

SatIQ GNSS mode: Up to 16 hours

All-systems GNSS mode: Up to 14 hours

GPS-only GNSS mode with music: Up to 7 hours

Sensors

Garmin Forerunner 965 GPS

GLONASS

GALILEO

Multi-Frequency Positioning

SatIQ Technology

Garmin Elevate Heart Rate Sensor

Barometric Altimeter

Compass

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Thermometer

Ambient Light Sensor

Pulse Ox Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor

Garmin Forerunner 265 GPS

GLONASS

GALILEO

Multi-Frequency Positioning

SatIQ Technology

Garmin Elevate Heart Rate Sensor

Barometric Altimeter

Compass

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Thermometer

Ambient Light Sensor

Pulse Ox Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor

Durability

Garmin Forerunner 965 5ATM

Garmin Forerunner 265 5ATM

Connectivity

Garmin Forerunner 965 NFC

Bluetooth

ANT+

Wi-Fi

Garmin Forerunner 265 NFC

Bluetooth

ANT+

Wi-Fi

Compatibility

Garmin Forerunner 965 Android and iOS

Garmin Forerunner 265 Android and iOS



Both the Forerunner 265 and 965 are updated versions of their predecessors, with significant facelifts. Where the older 255 and 955 both featured MIP displays, the newest models introduce vibrant, colorful AMOLED touchscreens. The Forerunner 265 is available in two sizes, a 46mm Forerunner 265 with a 1.3-inch display and a 42mm 265S sporting a slightly smaller 1.1-inch display. The Forerunner 965 is only available in a single 47mm case size with a 1.4-inch display.

With its titanium bezel, the larger 965 does have a slightly more premium look, though we thought both devices were very attractive on-wrist during our review periods. Likewise, display resolutions also vary between the models, but we found all options crisp and vibrant. Each watch comes in just a few two-toned colorways and features replaceable silicone bands.

Beneath the glass, both lines share many of the same core features including robust fitness tracking tools, Garmin’s accurate multi-band chipset for GPS tracking, ABC sensors, a thermometer, and the same reliable Elevate Gen 4 heart rate sensor. Both track HRV, Vo2 Max, SpO2, sleep, stress, and more and offer Garmin Pay support as well as music storage. The Forerunner 965 can store up to 2000 songs, or roughly four times as many songs as the 265.

As far as Garmin-specific training tools, the watches again offer some identical experiences including Morning Report, Body Battery, Training Readiness, Training Status, and more. However, the Forerunner 965 pulls ahead with a few extra advanced training features. These include Climb Pro, PowerGuide, Real-Time Stamina for managing effort, and Load Ratio for comparing short-term and long-term training loads. To help in measuring your load, the device also adds extra sport profiles for tracking more activities. The 965 even integrates ski and golf maps. Other micro-level training tools only found on the Forerunner 965 include an automatic rest timer for breaking down your training patterns and information about how well you are acclimating to your current altitude and heat.

The Pixel Tablet is designed for convenience at home, while the Tab S8 lineup is designed for productivity.

The most significant difference users will find on the pricier model, however, is in-depth, built-in topographic maps. These maps offer incredible detail including landscape information, as well as street and city names. Forerunner 965 users can use NextFork to navigate upcoming turns and AroundMe to find nearby points of interest. The Forerunner 965 even offers a round-trip course creator for exploring new areas. When you’re out and about with the Forerunner 265 you can tap into breadcrumb navigation but it’s not quite as useful without the detailed map.

Additionally, the Forerunner 965 boasts a bigger battery, though comparing the Forerunner 265 vs 965 in terms of battery life reveals pretty respectable specs across the board. On the Forerunner 265, you’ll get around five days of use between charges. On the 965, that number jumps up to seven days. As always, battery life varies with use. The best way to stretch it on either watch is to disable the always-on display. Without always-on display enabled the 265 will last up 15 days and the smaller 265S will last up to 13. The Forerunner 965 will last up to more than three weeks. Compared to devices like the Apple Watch, these are great offerings. Both watches come with USB-C charging cables.

Garmin Forerunner 265 vs 965: Price

Garmin Forerunner 265: $449 / €429 / £499

Garmin Forerunner 265S: $449 / €429 / £499 Garmin Forerunner 965: $599 / £599 / €649

Pricing is one area the Forerunner 265 has an advantage. At just $449 for either case size, the 265 series represents Garmin’s midrange shelf, and the device is a great bang for your buck. While not cheap, the line is priced in spitting range of most leading wearables. For entry to one of the most robust and reliable fitness tracking platforms available, that’s a pay we’d be willing to pay.

The 965’s price tag meanwhile, represents its place as the top tier of the Forerunner series. It’s also $100 dollars more than its predecessor without the option to charge by sunlight. Unless you are a dedicated athlete or outdoor enthusiast, you’ll likely end up overpaying for features you won’t really use. On the other hand, if you do fall into one of those camps, there isn’t much missing from the 965. The watch tracks nearly all the data we can imagine needing and does so with impressive accuracy.

Garmin Forerunner 265 vs 965: Which should you buy? After quite some time with both devices, we can wholeheartedly recommend either watch to prospective shoppers. Simply put, both Garmin devices are attractive and durably built, accurate, and pack in more tools than you can feasibly shake a stick at. While the Forerunner 965 offers a little extra, the Forerunner 265 is by no means anemic in features. Whether it’s worth $150 for the additional features described above depends on your personal budget.

Which would you buy: The Garmin Forerunner 265, 265S or 965? 1 votes Garmin Forerunner 265 100 % Garmin Forerunner 265S 0 % Garmin Forerunner 965 0 %

As stated, a finely-tuned navigation toolkit is the biggest difference when comparing the Forerunner 265 vs 965. With its detailed maps, niche features, and added storage, the Forerunner 965 is the best choice for dedicated endurance athletes and long-distance training. If you’re unlikely to wander off your beaten path and don’t need every single possible data point trackable, the Forerunner 265 is a very powerful running watch that will serve you just fine. Plus, if you have particularly small wrists, the Forerunner 265S will likely be the most comfortable fit.

Garmin Forerunner 965 Garmin Forerunner 965 Crisp OLED display • Upgraded titanium bezel • In-depth mapping options Garmin's elite running watch The Forerunner 965 is one of Garmin's best wearables for runners. This smartwatch is equipped with a bright and colorful AMOLED display, a rich set of sensors, modes, and features, and lightweight titanium parts. See price at Garmin See price at Adorama

Garmin Forerunner 265 Garmin Forerunner 265 AMOLED display • Music storage • GPS • Health and fitness tracking Night runs just got a whole lot brighter Stepping up from its predecessor, the Garmin Forerunner 265 offers the same great features, with improvements to make it a reliable, lightweight running watch with an AMOLED display. See price at Garmin See price at Adorama

FAQs

Are the Forerunner 265 and 965 waterproof? Both devices feature a 5ATM water resistance rating which makes them safe to wear while swimming in depths up to 50 meters.

Can the Forerunner 265 or 965 play music? Both devices offer onboard music storage, but you will need to pair the watches with Bluetooth headphones.

Can the Forerunner 265 and 965 connect to Strava? You can sync workouts from either device with your Strava account. However, only the 965 supports Garmin Live Segments and compatibility with Strava Live Segments on-wrist.

–

Can you shower with the Forerunner 265 or 965? Yes. Both devices are built with enough durability to be worn in the shower. Garmin recommends drying the device and your wrist completely afterwards.

Can the Forerunner 265 or 965 answer calls No. The only Garmin device that supports on-wrist phone calls is the Venu 2 Plus.

Can you read texts on the Forerunner 265 and 965? You can read texts on both devices and even send quick replies if your watch is paired with an Android phone.

Do the Forerunner 265 and 965 track sleep? Both devices track sleep and supply users with a sleep score each morning.