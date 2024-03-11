Top-rated Garmin Forerunner 255 returns to lowest price at $100 off

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Monday morning is when many of us reflect on how our fitness journey might not be quite where we’d planned. A little motivation might help, like a smartwatch built to help you hit your goals. The Garmin Forerunner 255 does just that, and it’s back to its all-time low price today, thanks to a $100 price drop. Garmin Forerunner 255 for $249.99 ($100 off)

This is a rare deal — the only other time we’ve seen this fitness tracker available for less than $300 was in the 2023 Black Friday sales. It’s certainly never been cheaper. This offer is on the 46mm, Non Music model of the device. And while the seller is an Amazon third party, it’s from Beach Camera, which is an established retailer with a 94% positive rating.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Garmin Forerunner 255 Garmin's mid-level, fitness-tracking smartwatch loaded with features The Garmin Forerunner 255 offers accurate GPS tracking and solid battery life in an attractive package. It's even available in two case sizes with optional music support. With Garmin's powerful training tools on board including an updated triathlon mode, its easy to recommend to any athlete. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

Our review of the Garmin Forerunner 255 awarded it a nine-star rating, which is no mean feat from our picky experts. Tailored for fitness enthusiasts, it boasts a durable design with a fiber-reinforced polymer bezel and a waterproof silicone strap, making it ideal for all weather conditions. Battery life is impressive, with up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours with GPS usage, depending on the model. It includes advanced sensors like a barometric altimeter and a fourth-generation Elevate heart rate sensor for accurate activity tracking. You also get NFC for Garmin Pay, allowing for convenient payments on the go. Overall, it makes a solid and affordable alternative to some of its high-priced counterparts in the Garmin stable.

We can’t tell you if this deal will last one week or one hour, so don’t sleep on it if you’re interested. Hit the widget above to give it a look for yourself.

Comments