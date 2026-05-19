Deal: The Garmin Fenix 8 Solar drops just got $350 cheaper

DealHunt / Android Authority

Whether you’re hiking the toughest trails or pushing your limits in the gym, a reliable GPS smartwatch can seriously enhance your outdoor adventures. The Garmin Fenix 8 Solar fits the bill, and it’s now available for $849.99, down from the retail price of $1,049.99.

This multisport GPS smartwatch is designed for serious athletes and adventurers. It features a solar-charged 1.4-inch display protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire lens and a durable titanium bezel. The built-in LED flashlight ensures you can keep going even after the sun goes down.

The Garmin Fenix 8 isn’t just about looks; it also packs a punch with long-lasting battery life — up to 149 hours in GPS mode. Monitor your health with 24/7 tracking of heart rate, sleep, and more. Plus, the watch offers training plans tailored for various sports and the ability to make and take calls directly from your wrist when it’s paired with your smartphone.

The price of $849.99 is well below its average price of $1,146.11, offering a notable saving of $296.12. Additionally, this price marks an all-time low for the smartwatch, and it just dropped 11 hours ago, making it a great time to buy. Check out the deal on Amazon

This is a unique opportunity if you are looking for a powerful smartwatch that goes beyond basic fitness tracking, offering robust features for your active lifestyle.

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