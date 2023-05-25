The Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatch series just plunged to record-low prices

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The high-end Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatches are among the best devices that the wearable specialist produces, but they’re not cheap. If they were beyond your budget at retail price, then the fact that several models are easily at their lowest prices ever right now might pique your interest.

Having rarely been on offer since their launch last year and never previously discounted by more than $100 or so, three of the Garmin 7 smartwatches are each $200 off in these deals. They’ll still cost you a pretty penny, but you’re now getting much more bang for your reduced buck.

To clear up any confusion, the models are different variations of the same great smartwatch. S denotes small, and X indicates large, with each size also available in a solar model and a solar model with a sapphire display. That’s why you’re paying more for the smaller Fenix 7S Solar than the base model Fenix 7.

The premium-tier watches offer a wide range of sports tracking modes, as well as accurate GPS tracking and daily metrics such as steps, stress, sleep, and SpO2 levels. The range also introduces new features like fitness age determination based on weight and BMI, as well as tools like Garmin’s Body Battery and Health Snapshot for energy and wellness insights. One significant upgrade in the Fenix 7 series is the inclusion of a touchscreen display, which is a first for the Fenix line. The display is crisp and responsive, and overall, the Fenix 7 offers several hardware improvements compared to its predecessors.

Check out the deals while they last via the widgets above.

