Garmin Dash Cam 67W deal: Our favorite dash cam is cheaper than ever!

Cars are amazing freedom machines, but they can also be the source of plenty of stress, especially when dealing with traffic events or accidents. An easy way to stay on the safe side is to get a dash cam, which can record everything that happens while driving, or even when parked. Our favorite dash cam happens to be the Garmin Dash Cam 67W, and today, it is cheaper than ever at $194, saving you 25%. Buy the Garmin Dash Cam 67W for just $194

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” It’s unspecified how long the sale will last.

We have a list of the best dash cams available, and the Garmin Dash Cam 67W sits at the top as our very favorite model. There’s plenty to love here. For starters, it comes from a very well-recognized brand, which is kind of rare in the world of dash cams. Most come from random brands you rarely hear about. It also offers a really nice balance between quality and value.

The Garmin Dash Cam 67W is quite capable. I love that it’s 5.62 x 4.05 x 2.19cm, which makes it pretty small and discrete. Many dash cams stick out like a sore thumb!

The camera can record at 1,440p resolution, as well as offering a 60fps frame rate. The 180-degree field of view will keep more in view while driving, giving you a better perspective of everything going on in front of you. The two-inch screen will also make it easy to get a live view of what the dash cam is capturing.

The unit is meant to be plugged into the car’s power source, but there is a battery that can operate for up to 30 minutes, in case anything goes wrong. You’ll also enjoy some smart features, such as incident detection, GPS location, voice controls, lane departure warnings, forward collision warnings, and “go” alerts when traffic starts moving. You’ll even get alerts if the camera detects activity while parked!

It supports local storage, but if you want more features, you’ll need to pay for a subscription plan. This includes cloud storage.

Again, we’ve never seen the Garmin Dash Cam 67W go for such a low price. These record-low deals don’t often last too long, so if you’ve made up your mind about it, you might want to get it soon.

