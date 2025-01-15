The Garmin Dash Cam 67W drops back to its all-time low price!

It’s better to be safe than sorry, especially when you’re operating an expensive, heavy vehicle. Having evidence of everything that goes on with your car can come in handy when you most need it, and if you’re looking for a great dash cam, the Garmin Dash Cam 67W is our favorite one. It’s also usually a bit pricey, but right now you can get it at a 25% discount, slashing the cost to $194. Buy the Garmin Dash Cam 67W for $194 (65.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it happens to be a record-low price for this product. We only saw it go down to $194 once in the past, in late December. That was a short-lived sale, though.

If you check out our list of the best dash cams, you’ll notice the Garmin Dash Cam 67W sits proudly at the top. Not necessarily because it is the absolute best, but because we feel it strikes a perfect balance across the board. It is the best option for most people, so to speak.

For starters, it comes from Garmin, a highly respected and renowned brand. This will give you peace of mind, especially if you care for support and customer service. Many of these dash cams come from odd, unknown brands, so staying with a more significant player is always nice.

We love its size, as it won’t take up much of your windshield, considering its 5.62 x 4.05 x 2.19cm dimensions. It stays discrete, unlike many competitors, which stick out like a sore thumb.

The Garmin Dash Cam 67W is also pretty capable. It can record at 1,440p, at 60fps. The camera also sports a 180-degree field of view, keeping more in view while driving, or when parked. The two-inch screen will also make it easy to get a live view of what the dash cam is capturing.

While meant to be plugged into the car’s power source, the Garmin Dash Cam 67W also has its own battery, which can operate for up to 30 minutes on a full charge. This is very helpful, considering it can monitor your car while parked. It also comes with some pretty handy features, including incident detection, GPS location, voice commands, lane departure warnings, forward collision warnings, “go alerts,” and more.

You can use local storage, but those who want more features, such as cloud storage, will have to pay for a subscription plan.

Again, this discounted price has only been available once in the past, and only for a hot second. If you want a great dash cam, get the Garmin Dash Cam 67W for just $194 while you can!

