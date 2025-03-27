Garmin Connect Plus brings advanced tool for fitness enthusiasts, but for a price

TL;DR Garmin introduces Garmin Connect Plus, a premium app experience offering advanced features.

Key features include AI-powered insights, enhanced personalized dashboards, and new indoor and outdoor workout tools.

The premium service is available now for $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually.

Subscription fees and premium features have become increasingly common in the wearables market, and Garmin is now joining the trend. Today, the company introduced Garmin Connect Plus for users who want deeper insights and more advanced features for their fitness tracking needs. If you’re already a fan of the free version of the app, the new upgraded experience offers an opportunity to take things to the next level.

Garmin Connect Plus brings a variety of new tools designed to enhance your fitness journey. One standout feature is Active Intelligence, which leverages AI to offer personalized suggestions based on your tracked health and activity data. This means smarter insights into your fitness and custom recommendations on how to improve.

Another key upgrade is the Performance Dashboard, which allows you to visualize your fitness data through customizable graphs and charts. It’s perfect for tracking your progress and gaining a clearer understanding of your training based on your own priorities.

For those who enjoy indoor workouts, Garmin Connect Plus introduces Live Activity, enabling you to view real-time stats like heart rate, pace, and reps directly from your phone during your workout.

For outdoor workouts, the paid services also include LiveTrack, allowing you to share your location and activity with family and friends. Whether you’re training or racing, they can follow along and receive notifications when you begin an activity.

Live Activity Live Track

Garmin Connect Plus is available with a 30-day free trial, after which you can choose between a monthly plan for $6.99 or an annual plan for $69.99. Most importantly, if the upgraded plan isn’t a good fit for you, there’s no pressure to upgrade. Garmin will continue to offer all core features of the original Garmin Connect app for free. The free version of Garmin Connect is already a powerful, data-packed tool. This newly announced upgrade shows that Garmin isn’t resting on its laurels.

