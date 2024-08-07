Garmin's app store now lets you buy apps and watch faces, but there's a catch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Garmin now allows users to make purchases in the Connect IQ store using Garmin Pay.

This integration announcement also comes with a bevy of new watch faces and apps now available for purchase.

Pricing for the new watch faces and apps starts at $4.99.

Garmin makes personalization more accessible than ever with the latest integration to hit its Connect IQ app. Users can now seamlessly purchase premium watch faces and apps within the store. However, these purchases will have to be made using Garmin Pay. While this means convenient, instant access to the best of the Connect IQ marketplace, you will be tied deeper into Garmin’s ecosystem.

Historically, Garmin’s third-party app support hasn’t been entirely smooth. Compared to smartwatch competitors like Apple and Google, Garmin’s app store is meager, and paying for apps has always been a bit finicky. With the new Garmin Pay integration, the company removed a major hurdle for users and developers and will likely attract even more third-party support going forward. A robust app store could go a long way to rounding out the company’s fitness trackers.

Garmin

As per Garmin’s announcement, users can already access a number of exciting new options in the Connect IQ store, including a handful of watch faces. Disney makes its way to Garmin-wearing wrists with four options featuring Grogu, Tony Stark, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse. Popular brands Porche and TaylorMade also introduced branded watch faces, each with unique features relevant to their respective audiences. If these options aren’t your style, there are also three new space-inspired watch faces available for purchase as well.

In addition to premium watch faces, users will also find an all-new GoPro Camera Control app. This tool allows you to manage video recordings and photos from the wrist. It’s a fantastic example of the type of tools that Garmin users can hopefully anticipate making their way to the updated Connect IQ store experience.

Notably, the new apps and watch faces currently available have a suggested retail price of $4.99, which is a bit pricey compared to options available in the Google Play Store for Wear OS smartwatches.

