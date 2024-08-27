Garmin's top GPS watches get an AMOLED facelift in the new Fenix 8 series

Garmin

TL;DR Garmin has announced the new Fenix 8 series with impressive upgrades featuring AMOLED displays or always-on MIP options with solar charging.

Alongside the Fenix 8 series, Garmin also launched the Enduro 3, a massive GPS watch with fantastic battery life.

Garmin Fenix 8 series devices start at $999, while the single-sized Enduro 3 is priced at $899.

A highly anticipated Garmin upgrade is officially here with the launch of the company’s Fenix 8 series. The decked-out new devices launched today alongside a brand-new Enduro 3 GPS watch. Both smartwatch lines feature a host of upgrades, including battery improvements, added training tools, and key updates to their respective user experiences. Among the tools shoppers will find on board, both lineups add Garmin’s FDA-approved ECG app, which can check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Garmin Fenix 8 series

Garmin brings a complete facelift to its premium GPS watch line by introducing AMOLED models within the new Fenix 8 series. Traditionally boasting power-saving MIP displays, the Fenix lineup is hallmarked by its rugged build and advanced training tools. Now shoppers can choose between a bright AMOLED display-touting variant or stick with the handy solar charging found on always-on display models. The former is available in 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm case sizes. Solar charging models are available in 47mm or 51mm sizes.

Both options offer fantastic battery life, given their display types. Garmin claims 51mm AMOLED models will last up to 29 days of use in smartwatch mode, and 51mm always-on models will last up to 48 days. All sizes and models also feature new sensor guards and leakproof buttons for added durability, optional sapphire lenses, and built-in LED flashlights.

Beyond their builds, the devices pack a handful of anticipated updates and some exciting surprises. For the first time, Fenix 8 users can now utilize a built-in mic and speaker to take calls from the wrist when the watch is paired to their smartphone via Bluetooth. This feature has been eagerly hoped for and helps round out the lineup. Meanwhile, some simple voice commands can also be handled right on device with or without a phone nearby.

As always, the devices are also packed with highly reliable GPS and Sat-IQ technology, premium mapping features on a new map interface with customizable map layers and round-trip routing, advanced fitness features such as tailored strength training plans, and all-new dive capabilities. Pricing for the lineup starts at $999.99.

Garmin Enduro 3

Not to be outdone, Garmin’s Enduro line also received an upgraded generation boasting even better battery life than its predecessor. The massive 51mm Enduro 3 offers up to 320 hours of GPS tracking or up to 90 days in smartwatch mode, more than double the capabilities of the Enduro 2, thanks to a larger, more efficient solar charging lens.

Built for the trail, the rugged device still features a titanium bezel and sapphire crystal protection, a built-in LED flashlight, and SatIQ technology. Shoppers will also find advanced navigation features, including the round-trip routing mentioned above, as well as NextFork Map Guides and the best of Garmin’s training tools. For ultra-performance athletes, the upgraded device is a fantastic buy. The Enduro 3 is available now for $899.99.

