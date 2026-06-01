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One of the best PC gaming apps for Android just hit its v1 milestone

From offline support in Epic games to a brand-new renderer, there are quite a few additions in this milestone release.
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2 hours ago

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GameNative app on vivo X300 Pro
Hadlee Simons / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The team behind GameNative has just launched v1.0.0 of the app as a release preview.
  • GameNative v1.0.0 brings a new renderer for improved performance, offline support for Epic games, and plenty of other tweaks.

GameNative is one of the best ways to run PC games on your Android device locally, and it’s made a ton of progress in just 12 months. The development team isn’t stopping here, as they’ve just launched a milestone version.

The GameNative team has just released version 1.0.0 of the app as a preview, and there’s no shortage of additions or fixes. One major addition is that it now offers the Vulkan renderer seen in the Winlator Ludashi app, which should reduce input latency and improve performance.

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Other notable additions include offline support for titles via the Epic store, the ability to view remaining space in storage manager, a new Steam implementation for online play “with no Steam client overhead,” more reliable lossless scaling frame generation, and much more.

This is just the latest in a steady stream of GameNative updates. Recent updates have also added features like GOG integration, Amazon Games support, support for Mali and PowerVR GPUs, DeX capabilities, and controller-based UI navigation.

The team’s public roadmap also gives us a good idea of what to expect in the future. Items in the pipeline include support for EA and Rockstar launchers, online play on Steam and other launchers, and expanded game compatibility.

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