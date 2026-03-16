This emerging PC emulator on Android now supports an iconic Steam feature

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR GameNative, a recently released PC emulator for Android, is getting support for Steam Achievements.

The update also brings a new overlay for stats related to resource consumption.

The new build also brings a host of bug fixes and other improvements.

PC emulation on Android is picking up steam, and with multiple options such as GameHub, enabling users to access their library of pre-owned games on their Android devices. Meanwhile, GameNative, a more recently launched and open-source alternative, has been attracting users by providing access to a larger pool of games and linking to platforms such as the Epic Games Store, Steam, and GoG much more easily than before.

The developers of GameNative have now released an update that brings a slew of fixes to improve performance. The latest refresh, which upgrades the version to 0.8.1, also brings a crucial feature for Steam.

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According to the changelog shared by developers on GitHub and via GameNative’s Discord channel, the app now supports Steam Achievements. If you’re unfamiliar, Steam Achievements is a tally of goals or milestones completed in any particular game. While you don’t earn any redeemable rewards, Steam Achievements are an indirect way of quantifying your mastery of the game and help you compare your skills with other players.

In addition to Steam Achievements, GameNative is getting a performance overlay to show you stats, including the FPS as well as usage for resources, including RAM, CPU, GPU, and battery.

Steam Achievements HUD overlay for stats

Beyond these additions, here are all the bug fixes and improvements included in the latest build: Correctly install prerequisites like VCRedist, PhysX, XNA, etc

Fix bug for Steam downloads where they get stuck on “Resume”

Fix local saves being overwritten with cloud saves if connection lost during gameplay

Fixed infinite booting screens, black screens on boot and improved ability to download contents from our endpoints

Fixes Edit Container crashes on older Android versions

Fix external game launches while app is open & avoid pop-ups on external launch

Added container config export/import for all platforms

Added per-game auto-pause/resume settings

Fixed VirGL in Glibc containers – Will enable Mali users to play 2D games in Glibc

Fixed touchpad input

Added language-support for Gen 1 GOG downloader

Added language support for Epic (also shrinks game sizes)

Replace Toast with Compose Snackbar system

Show games on internal and external storage at the same time

Allow searching for game titles with diacritics removed

Add fexcore 2603

Remove trim for passwords to fix trailing spaces in some user passwords

Fix: Closing FileInputStream and BufferedReader on listRunningWineProcesses

Refactor: deduplicate network connectivity checks

Fix app crash in race condition in DownloadInfo ETA by snapshotting speed samples

Fix: resume immediately when opening keyboard in manual suspend mode

Translation into Russian

While GameNative is not available to download through the Play Store, you can get it directly from the GitHub project page, where you will also find the app’s source code if you fancy tinkering with it. You can also try out prerelease nightly builds from GameNative’s Discord server.

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