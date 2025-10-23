GameHub's latest update is here to improve your Steam and PC emulator experiences

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR GameSir is rolling out version 5.2 of the GameHub app.

The update offers Steam optimization and PC emulator enhancements.

It’s also improving animations and game visuals.

GameHub, the app designed to bring high-quality gaming to Android phones, is getting a new update. The team behind the app, GameSir, is rolling out version 5.2.

The announcement for the update came via a Discord post. Along with the announcement, a changelog was shared, detailing everything that’s new with version 5.2. It looks like the update mostly focuses on improvements with some bug fixes, so don’t expect any new features. However, the team did add support for Brazilian Portuguese.

According to the changelog, you can look forward to better Steam optimization. For this, GameSir is making improvements to cloud saves, Steam Input, resumable downloads, family sharing support, and more. Additionally, it’s bringing enhancements for PC emulators by improving physical keyboard support and controller input.

GameSir is also improving the look of the app. You’ll now see smoother animations for global transitions and page switches. Game visuals are also getting a revamp with sharper list covers and background images.

The team didn’t elaborate on the bugs this update will squash. However, they’re said to be fixes for known issues.

