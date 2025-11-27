GameCube achievements are finally available on Android, but there's a catch

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Recent developer builds of Dolphin on Android include RetroAchievement support.

GameCube RetroAchievements have been available on PC for more than a year.

Wii achievements will roll out in March of next year.

There are few things that can hack a gamer’s attention span like achievements. Xbox achievements, PSN trophies, and Steam achievements are excellent ways to show off your gaming skills and accomplishments in modern games, but when it comes to retro games, RetroAchievements is king. And now, for the first time, you can start earning GameCube achievements on Android.

GameCube support on RetroAchievements started in July of last year, when it was finally integrated into the legendary GameCube emulator Dolphin. However, this initial rollout was limited to the PC version, with Android support promised for a later date.

You can now hunt GameCube achievements on Android, with Wii achievements coming next year.

More than a year later, that time has come, sort of. RetroAchievement support has been added to the latest dev builds (version 2509-503 or newer) for Dolphin on Android, but it hasn’t yet made it to the stable version. Additionally, it’s still a work in progress, since achievements don’t provide a pop-up when you collect them.

However, you can still access a list of achievements elsewhere in the app. RetroAchievements will be included in the next stable release, so expect more improvements in the coming weeks.

RetroAchievements, which started back in 2012, is a community-led project that adds achievements to emulated retro games. When GameCube support was first added last year, around 100 games were supported, but that number has now jumped to nearly 750 games, with more added every month.

What’s more, the platform plans to add support for Wii games in March of next year. Dolphin is also the best Wii emulator, so it’s likely that the feature will roll out to Android much faster, as it will utilize the same emulator.

If you want to start hunting achievements before the stable release, head over to the Dolphin downloads page and download the APK for one of the newest development builds. If you don’t already have one, you will also need to create a RetroAchievements account, which is free of charge.

