NVIDIA GeForce Now will work with Microsoft PC Game Pass this week

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass titles will work with NVIDIA GeForce Now starting this week.

There will be some limits as not all titles will be available at first.

Microsoft’s goal to acquire Activision Blizzard is why this is happening.

Starting August 24, Microsoft’s popular “Netflix of games” service will integrate with NVIDIA’s console-less gaming experience to create an unstoppable force of gaming convenience.

In other words, Microsoft’s PC Game Pass will work with NVIDIA GeForce Now (via The Verge). This will allow you unlimited access to popular PC titles through a service that works almost anywhere — no console or expensive gaming PC rig required. In the near future, you could be playing Starfield on a Chromebook, for example.

Of course, you’ll need subscriptions to both services for this work. However, if you already use one service and love it, grabbing the other is now a no-brainer decision.

Additionally, games purchased through the Microsoft Store will also work on GeForce Now.

Unfortunately, things won’t be perfect out of the gate. NVIDIA will still need to do some work to support certain titles from Game Pass and the Microsoft Store. It might be a while (if ever) before parity exists between the two platforms.

You might be wondering why Game Pass and GeForce Now are working together like this. You can thank Microsoft’s ambitions to acquire Activision Blizzard. To help appease UK regulators and get the deal approved, Microsoft is trying to prove that it is willing to play ball with competitive services, and this is a result of that.

Comments