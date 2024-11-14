Here's our first look at the upcoming Game of Thrones mobile game, and it's surprisingly good

TL;DR Game of Thrones Kingsroad is coming to Android and iOS in 2025.

South Korean studio Netmarble has posted a trailer for the upcoming official game, which shows a mix of in-game cinematics and gameplay footage.

Game of Thrones is one of these great TV shows one never forgets. Fans of the show love the fantasy universe adapted from George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, although I disliked how the whole saga ended. Regardless, there’s an audience out there yearning for more Game of Thrones content, and they are getting just that with prequels based in the same universe. If you want something more interactive, a new official Game of Thrones mobile game is coming your way in 2025.

South Korean studio Netmarble has started teasing its upcoming Game of Thrones: Kingsroad game, which is slated to launch in 2025 for Android and iOS. Check out the early trailer below!

The trailer has a mix of in-game cinematics and gameplay footage. The storyline appears to revolve around Jon Snow on The Wall facing off against the White Walkers and, eventually their leader, the Night King. Fans of the TV show will find the trailer comfortingly close to the original storyline (so far), but we cannot rule out deviations and surprises in the actual game.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of the combat in the game, with Jon Snow and the other men of the Night’s Watch swinging around their poleaxe to battle giants, with giants retaliating with large but slow attacks.

It’s not immediately clear how the game will be monetized: whether it will be a free game, a free game tied to game service, a one-time purchase, or a game with in-app purchases. Judging from the trailer alone, this could be one of the better Game of Thrones-based games out there, simply because we’ve seen some truly atrocious cash-grab attempts before. Fingers crossed for an actually good game this time!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments