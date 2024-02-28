Galaxy Z Fold 6 might get an 'Ultra' model, not a budget version

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR It’s believed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will get a variant codenamed Q6a.

Q6a was initially rumored to be a budget model, but there’s now talk it could actually be more expensive than the standard model.

The rumor suggests Q6a could be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.

In addition to successors for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, Samsung is rumored to be working on another book-style foldable. While previous rumors suggested this device could be a budget-friendly entry, new rumors are saying it may actually be the opposite.

Earlier today, Max Jambor took to X (formerly Twitter) to give us the codenames for Samsung’s upcoming foldables — Q6, Q6a, and B6. It’s believed that Q6 refers to the Fold 6 and B6 refers to the Flip 6, while Q6a refers to the rumored Fold 6 variant.

Rumors of a second Fold device have been running for a while, and the Q6a designation would suggest it’s a cheaper model, like the Pixel 7a or Nothing Phone 2a. However, Roland Quandt from WinFuture says he’s heard information during MWC 2024 that the Q6a model may be more expensive than the standard model.

This means the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may become the basic model, while Q6a may end up being a higher-end device. Quandt adds that the device may be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Ultra” and could possibly feature things like a bigger display, different cameras, and so on.

Details are scarce right now, so it’s unknown how exactly this Ultra model would differ from the base model. We’ll find out more the closer we get to launch time.

