Samsung’s elusive Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant could be launching as soon as next week

TL;DR A new report suggests that the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE has a “confirmed” launch date of October 25.

The report reiterates details we’ve heard before, like the phone being slimmer and having a larger screen than the Z Fold 6.

The phone is expected to launch only in China and South Korea initially and cost around $2,200.

After months of whispers and speculation, Samsung could actually be close to unveiling the rumored second version of its Galaxy Z Fold 6. We’ve heard plenty of names tossed around — Z Fold 6 Ultra, Z Fold 6 Slim, or just Z Fold 6 Special Edition — but now, it looks likely that the official title is going to be Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition (SE).

We won’t have to wait much longer to learn more about it, either. According to new reports, the Z Fold 6 SE is set to launch next week on October 25. This news comes from a Korean publication, FNNews.com, which reiterates some of the details that we’ve been hearing about this elusive cousin to the Z Fold 6.

When folded, the device is rumored to be just 10.6mm thick, and when fully opened, it’ll slim down to 4.9mm — about 1.5mm thinner folded and 0.7mm thinner unfolded compared to the current Galaxy Z Fold 6. The report also suggests the Fold 6 SE will feature slightly larger displays than the standard Z Fold 6, with an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch external screen.

Why all the slimming down? It’s no secret that Samsung is feeling the heat from Chinese companies like Honor and Xiaomi, which have released impressively thin foldables of their own. The Honor Magic V3, for example, is just 9.3mm thick when folded, and Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 4 isn’t far behind at 9.47mm. So, while the Z Fold 6 SE is a step in the right direction for Samsung, it’s still playing catch-up when it comes to matching the ultra-slim designs coming out of China.

Samsung’s next big hope

This launch couldn’t come at a more critical time for Samsung. Earlier this year, the company dropped to second place globally in foldable phone sales, with Huawei taking the top spot. Right now, Samsung holds 23% of the global foldable market, while Huawei leads with 35%. Other foldable brands, like Honor, Motorola, and Oppo, are also gaining ground fast.

An industry insider quoted in the report highlighted the significance of the Z Fold SE’s success, stating, “With sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 being lower than expected, the sales of the Galaxy Z Fold SE will be one of the biggest variables in the performance of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience (MX) Division.”

Pricey and limited, but still exciting There are, however, a couple of potential bumps in the road. Firstly, the Z Fold 6 SE is expected to carry a hefty price tag of roughly $2,200. Plus, it’s almost a certainty that the Z Fold 6 SE will be limited to South Korea and China, at least for now. So, if you’re living outside those regions and have your heart set on the SE, you might need to look into importing it, though that’ll likely come with additional costs and complications.

With the rumored official launch just days away, we won’t have to wait much longer to see what this Special Edition foldable is all about. Whether it lives up to its “special” name or not, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE is sure to give us a glimpse into the future of Samsung foldables.

