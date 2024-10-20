The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE could outshine the S24 Ultra in camera performance

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is expected to unveil the much-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE at a launch event tomorrow.

A leaker has claimed that the device will feature a 200MP camera and offer better image quality than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung is scheduled to host a launch event tomorrow at which it will likely unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. Although the company hasn’t confirmed any details about the upcoming device, the event announcement states it will launch “a new Galaxy with yet another innovation.” This innovation could be the device’s rumored slim form factor or, as a new leak indicates, a massive camera upgrade.

So far, Samsung hasn’t equipped any foldable phones with the same top-tier camera hardware it offers on its Galaxy S series flagships. Even the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 can’t match the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s imaging prowess. However, reputed tipster Ice Universe has now claimed that Samsung could address that with the upcoming model and equip the phone with a 200MP primary camera that will offer “better picture quality than the S24 Ultra.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Samsung could offer a 200MP sensor on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE. Trusted leaker Evan Blass first shared this information a few months ago. At the time, it wasn’t clear if Samsung would equip the device with the same 200MP Isocell HP2 sensor as the Galaxy S24 Ultra or opt for the slightly smaller and less impressive 200MP Isocell HP9 sensor due to space constraints.

Given the new claim, it appears Samsung isn’t holding back and will offer a top-tier 200MP sensor on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE. While we don’t have the exact camera specification at the moment, we won’t have to wait long for all the juicy details as the launch event is just a few hours away.

Along with the camera upgrade, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE is tipped to be thinner than the standard Z Fold 6. It’s also said to pack larger screens, have a less prominent crease on the folding screen, and offer S Pen support. Sadly, it doesn’t seem like Samsung will launch the device globally. Reports indicate that the foldable may only arrive in limited quantities for the Chinese and South Korean markets.

