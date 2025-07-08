Act fast: Lightning deal slashes $900 off the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6!

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority No other foldable can multitask as well.

Among a host of sensational Prime Day offers on Android smartphones, this lightning deal might be the pick of the bunch. The 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently available for $1,119.99, down from its usual price of $2,099.99. This represents a massive $900 discount relative to the recommended retail price, making it not just a great deal but also the lowest price ever by a country mile. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,149.99 (39% off)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features an elegant design with a lighter build and a slightly wider cover screen, enhancing usability. It sports a 7.6-inch AMOLED inner display with 2,600 nits peak brightness and a 6.3-inch cover screen, both boasting a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB) Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Amazon Save $900.00 Lightning deal!

Unique Galaxy AI features, like Circle to Search and Sketch to Image, enhance user interaction and creativity. The improved 50MP main camera, despite using the same hardware as its predecessor, benefits from software tweaks for better photo quality, while its 4,400mAh battery impressively lasts over 19 hours in video playback tests.

The good news is that this is one of the rare Amazon deals you don’t need to be a Prime member to get. The bad news is that it’s being claimed very quickly, so you’ll have to move fast to catch it. Hit the widget above to see if you still have time.