Report: Samsung's software prowess could drive Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 sales

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims that Samsung’s upcoming foldables could see a 30% increase in sales over last year’s models.

Galaxy AI features could be the main driving force behind the increased sales.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 might outsell their predecessors, even though the devices are expected to cost more and offer minor upgrades on the hardware front. A new report from Counterpoint Research claims that sales of Samsung’s next-gen foldables could grow by 30% compared to last year’s models, with new Galaxy AI features being the main driving force.

Samsung introduced Galaxy AI features with the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. Although the lineup did not offer major hardware improvements over the Galaxy S23 series, it managed to break a pre-sales record in South Korea. Samsung attributed the sales growth to the new Galaxy AI features in its Q1 2024 earnings report, and promised to bring the features to more flagship phones this year to further drive sales.

Since Samsung has already confirmed that its next-gen foldables will come with Galaxy AI, Counterpoint’s claim does not seem farfetched. Jene Park, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, adds that Samsung’s foldable sales are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% over the next four years thanks to its continued investment in multimodal generative AI experiences to enhance foldable usability, which could help it capture 35% of the global foldable market by 2028.

We won’t have to wait too long to see if the upcoming foldables achieve better sales figures than last year’s models, as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will likely go on sale shortly after tomorrow’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

