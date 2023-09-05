Big cash discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 today

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The two top foldable Samsung phones just got a huge price drop for the first time since launching earlier in the summer. Amazon has a massive $300 markdown on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal sees it drop by $200 to a new all-time low price. Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,499.99 ($300 off) | Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $799.99 ($200 off)

There have been trade-in offers, carrier promotions, freebies, and more on the stunning Android smartphones, but this is the first time that either of the foldable handsets has seen any straightforward price drop. To see as much as $300 off them already is a real coup. Every colorway of the Z Fold 5 is available at the deal price, while three of the four colors on the Z Flip 5 are subject to the price drop.

Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for top-tier performance, but they cater to slightly different audiences. The Z Fold 5 is designed for those seeking a tablet-smartphone hybrid, boasting a 7.6-inch internal display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an innovative under-display camera for an uninterrupted viewing experience. The Z Flip 5 is a clamshell-type device, with its standout feature being the new Flex Window, which is the name for the innovative new cover screen. Both devices have seen improvements in their hinge design, ensuring a more robust folding mechanism and protection against debris. In essence, the Z Fold 5 is tailored for multitasking enthusiasts and media consumers, while the Z Flip 5 is for those seeking a compact yet feature-rich foldable.

Just be aware that they will be popular, and stock may be limited.

