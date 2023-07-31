Here's how to score an extra $50 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

This little bonus is on top of the other great pre-order offers available from the manufacturer, which include a free storage upgrade on either device and up to $1,000 in trade-in credits. For example, the full $900 trade-in credit with this extra deal means you can get the larger-capacity 512GB Galaxy Z Flip for as little as $49.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, dual 12MP rear cameras, a 10MP front camera, and a 3,300mAh battery. It supports 15W fast charging and has an IPX8 water resistance rating.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasts a 7.6-inch main and 6.2-inch cover display, both at 120Hz. It’s powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with 12GB RAM, and offers 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage options. It has a triple rear camera setup (50MP, 12MP, 10MP), a 10MP cover camera, and a 4MP under-display camera. It’s powered by a 4,400mAh battery, supports 25W fast charging, and is IPX8 rated. Both devices run Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1.

Check out the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 deals while you can via the widgets above.

Comments