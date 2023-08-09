Galaxy Z Fold 5 torture test makes the Pixel Fold look incredibly fragile

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A YouTuber put the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 through a torture test.

Despite the abuse, the Fold 5 managed to continue working.

The same tests did much more damage to Google’s Pixel Fold.

With pre-order sales higher than they’ve ever been for Samsung’s foldables, it’s clear people are buying into the foldable movement. However, those numbers may be even higher if Samsung could convince consumers that its foldables are sturdy. While they may never be as durable as a traditional slab phone — due to more moving parts — it appears the Galaxy Z Fold 5 holds up pretty well against abuse, especially compared to its closest competitor.

A YouTuber well known for his durability tests, JerryRigEverything, did what he does best and put the Fold 5 through his torture test. The test involves multiple parts ranging from scratch resistance to dust and dirt resistance. At one point, he even takes a flame to the external and main screens. Finally, finishing off the video with an attempt to break the handset by bending it backward.

Most of the results aren’t far from what you would expect. The main screen is far easier to scratch than the external screen, the metal sides scratch fairly easily, the device manages to perform well even after being exposed to dirt, and so on. However, the big surprise is that the handset continues to work with almost no issue, even after forcefully being bent backward.

When the Google’s foldable was put through the same test, the Pixel Fold snapped under the pressure, literally. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold line, the Pixel Fold appears to have no feature that prevents the phone from being folded the wrong way. However, on a positive note, the Pixel Fold’s fingerprint reader worked perfectly fine after getting scratched up, whereas the Fold 5’s reader had occasional issues.

At the end of the day, it’s highly unlikely your foldable is going to be exposed to this kind of damage. So you likely won’t have to worry too much about your foldable phone suddenly failing on you. But it’s interesting to see where the line is from a durability standpoint.

