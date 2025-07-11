Snag the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at an unbeatable $799.99 Prime Day price

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung lovers, you still have a golden opportunity to snag a great deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. For a few more hours of Amazon Prime Day, you can get this innovative foldable phone for just $799.99, down from its usual $1,099.99. That’s a solid 27% off and easily the best price we’ve tracked on the handset. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $799.99 (27% off)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a unique foldable design that makes it compact and easy to carry without sacrificing any features. It has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, both safeguarded by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Under the hood, the phone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset with 12GB RAM, available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the device’s 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide lens, along with AI-powered FlexCam and Auto Zoom features. Add in a robust 4,000mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging, and you have a powerful, versatile phone. Additionally, Galaxy AI features such as Live Interpreter and Chat Assist enhance usability, making this deal hard for tech enthusiasts to overlook.

Remember, these Prime Day offers are available only to Amazon Prime members. If you haven’t subscribed yet, consider trying the 30-day free trial to take advantage of this and other deals while they last.