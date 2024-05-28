Best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal yet slashes price by $270

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is both one of the finest and most affordable foldable phones, especially today. With its successor potentially launching later in the summer, we’ve just picked up on the best price drop on the Android phone that we’ve ever tracked, thanks to the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. The 512GB model is now available for just $849.99. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) for $849.99 ($270 off)

The $270 markdown is available on all colorways of the device, and you can save a further $100 if you commit to a carrier on purchase. If you’re upgrading your previous handset, then the old phone might be worth another $525 in trade-in credit. You’ll even get a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when you buy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) Samsung's thinnest, most refined clamshell-style foldable yet The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Samsung's fifth-generation clamshell foldable phone, complete with a 3.4-inch asymmetrical cover display, revamped gapless hinge, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. See price at Best Buy Save $270.00

Samsung’s most refined foldable to date now boasts a massive 3.4-inch Flex Window, offering ample space for apps and widgets before you’ve even flipped it open. Inside, the 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display features a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,750 nits peak brightness, with the premium build protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armor Aluminum. The revamped gapless hinge adds further durability, while its IPX8 water resistance offers peace of mind.

Also featured are 12MP wide and ultrawide cameras, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for rich audio. With four years of OS updates and five years of security patches, this could be your daily driver for several years to come.

We can’t say when we’ll see this excellent deal again, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

