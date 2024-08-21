Galaxy Watch may soon let you turn off daily activity alerts

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Watch 7, Ultra, and older devices running beta software have reported issues with overly aggressive daily notification alerts.

Sometimes these alerts can be at odd hours, but it looks like Samsung is addressing the problem by adding a toggle that lets you turn this feature off.

The feature is only available in the beta version of the software, and so it’s yet to reach newer devices like the Watch 7 or Ultra. Hopefully, the update will arrive in the coming weeks.

The vast majority of modern smartwatches include some type of activity alert system to encourage the wearer to stay fit and active. While the concept makes sense, these notifications can sometimes be quite aggressive. This is particularly true for the new Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, but the good news is that a fix may be on the way.

We previously reported that some Galaxy Watch owners were frustrated by unwanted activity notifications when utilizing One UI 6 software. While these alerts only pop up during periods of inactivity, they don’t always make sense. For instance, you might receive an inactivity alert at 8 a.m. while you’re still sleeping or just starting to wake up. The bigger issue is that, at launch, there was no easy way to turn off these alerts. However, it seems the beta has finally added a Daily Activity alert toggle.

Redditor Enjinr first reported the update and confirmed it is working on their Galaxy Watch. The new beta update that adds the toggle reportedly ends in XH4 and, at least for now, seems to only apply to older watches running on the One UI 6 beta. If you don’t already have the beta, you can sign up on Samsung’s website.

Meanwhile, the Watch 7 and Watch Ultra both shipped with One UI 6, so for now, all these owners can do is wait for an eventual update, which will hopefully come sooner rather than later.

