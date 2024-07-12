Samsung's older watches are one step closer to running stable Wear OS 5

Luka Mlinar / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out new One UI 6 Watch beta builds to its older smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6 series have received the second and third beta builds in select regions.

This rollout follows the software stable version launch on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Swiftly after the debut of the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung has pushed beta updates to its older smartwatches. Notably, the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 4 are all a step closer to receiving One UI 6 Watch and stable Wear OS 5.

Let’s start with the newest of the three. The 2023 Galaxy Watch 6 received the third beta build in South Korea and the US (h/t: SamMobile). The update is just over 300MB and bears firmware version ZXG3. Notably, the changelog notes that the update fixes a rebooting issue in previous betas and improves overall system stability, battery consumption, performance, and several other facets of the wearable. However, before you update, remember that the third beta still features a bug that keeps the always on display burning, even when you aren’t wearing the device. This will have a negative effect on battery life.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 have also received the second beta build in South Korea, and the update is expected to land abroad soon (h/t: SamMobile).

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro update weighs in at just under 300MB and also bears firmware version ZXG3. The changelog is largely similar to the third beta; however, the rebooting and always-on display issues remain. Similarly, the Galaxy Watch 4’s software package will cost you the same amount of storage space and bring firmware ZXG3 to your wrist.

How to update your Galaxy Watch To receive beta builds, you’ll need to enroll in the beta program through the Samsung Members app. Currently, only those in the US and South Korea are eligible.

To check if your Galaxy Watch model has a pending update, head to Settings > Software update on your wearable. Alternatively, open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone, then head to Watch settings > Watch software update.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments