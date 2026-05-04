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Wearables and health

Samsung is gifting free smart scales with your Galaxy Watch purchase

Samsung is giving you one more reason to get a Galaxy Watch.
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2 hours ago

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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Watch Ultra flat on table
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung is offering a free Withings scale with the purchase of a Galaxy Watch.
  • The deal is active from May 4 to July 19, 2026.
  • Eligible models include the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 8 Classic, Watch 8, and Watch 7.

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a Galaxy Watch, you may want to consider picking one up in the next couple of months. Samsung is currently running a new promotion. The deal will net you a free smart scale along with your Galaxy Watch purchase.

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Samsung has announced that it is teaming up with Withings to give you more incentive to buy its smartwatches. With the purchase of a Galaxy Watch, you’ll be able to get a free Withings Body Smart scale. It can’t be just any Galaxy Watch, however. The offer only applies to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 8 Classic, Watch 8, and Watch 7. You’ll also need to purchase your smartwatch at full price on Samsung.com or the Samsung app.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Reliable GPS tracking
Multi-day battery life
Large display and added action button
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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (Original)
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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (New Titanium Blue with 64GB storage)
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
Rotating bezel
Bright display
Excellent software
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Wi-Fi
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic LTE
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Wi-Fi
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic LTE
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
Bright display
Powerful health features
Gemini built-in
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm Wi-Fi
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm Wi-Fi
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 44mm Wi-Fi
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm LTE
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 44mm LTE
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Enhanced storage
Sleep apnea detection
Stylish design
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The tech giant also notes that you’ll need to wait until after the 15-day return period to receive a redemption code via email. Once the redemption code arrives, you’ll be able to claim your scale on Withings.com.

If the promise of a free scale is enough to tempt you into buying, you’ll want to make your purchase as soon as possible. The promotion is scheduled to last from May 4 to July 19, 2026. It’s also worth noting that the redemption code will expire 60 days after July 19.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch 7Samsung Galaxy Watch 8Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
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