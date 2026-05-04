Samsung is gifting free smart scales with your Galaxy Watch purchase

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is offering a free Withings scale with the purchase of a Galaxy Watch.

The deal is active from May 4 to July 19, 2026.

Eligible models include the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 8 Classic, Watch 8, and Watch 7.

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a Galaxy Watch, you may want to consider picking one up in the next couple of months. Samsung is currently running a new promotion. The deal will net you a free smart scale along with your Galaxy Watch purchase.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Samsung has announced that it is teaming up with Withings to give you more incentive to buy its smartwatches. With the purchase of a Galaxy Watch, you’ll be able to get a free Withings Body Smart scale. It can’t be just any Galaxy Watch, however. The offer only applies to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 8 Classic, Watch 8, and Watch 7. You’ll also need to purchase your smartwatch at full price on Samsung.com or the Samsung app.

The tech giant also notes that you’ll need to wait until after the 15-day return period to receive a redemption code via email. Once the redemption code arrives, you’ll be able to claim your scale on Withings.com.

If the promise of a free scale is enough to tempt you into buying, you’ll want to make your purchase as soon as possible. The promotion is scheduled to last from May 4 to July 19, 2026. It’s also worth noting that the redemption code will expire 60 days after July 19.

Follow