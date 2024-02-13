Best daily deals

Second-best Galaxy Watch 6 deal ever sees price slashed by $71

The deal takes the flagship Samsung smartwatch to within $1 of its all-time low price.
10 hours ago
Samsung’s best smartwatches are seeing some unexpected Valentine’s love this week, with massive discounts on several models. The Galaxy Watch 6 deal is particularly eye-catching, with a $71 price drop on Amazon reducing the price of the 40mm Bluetooth model to just $229.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $229 ($71 off)

The markdown is the second-best price we’ve ever tracked on this model of the hybrid watch and fitness tracker — it was previously available for $1 less for a brief time in the holiday sales. While other colorways are also on offer, only the gold color is subject to a more than $70 discount.

As is often the way, you can see even bigger bargains if you step back a generation, and that’s illustrated by a 33% price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. This is the best price in months on the Bluetooth variant of the previous-generation wearable. The promotion reduces the price from $450 to only $299.99.

The longevity of both Galaxy Watch deals is subject to the whims of the Amazon algorithms, so check them out while you can via the widgets above.

